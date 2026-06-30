

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation moderated slightly in June amid a reduction in fuel prices, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.2 percent annually in June, slower than the 3.3 percent increase in May.



The annual price growth in energy products moderated to 9.1 percent from 13.1 percent, reflecting the reduction in fuel prices. Inflation based on unprocessed food also softened to 5.2 percent from 5.7 percent.



Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, accelerated to 2.5 percent from 2.2 percent.



Monthly, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, climbed at a stable pace of 3.1 percent annually in June.



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