Fermi Inc.: Fermi Selects Primoris Services Corporation to Engineer and Construct Balance of Plant for First Six SGT-800 Gas Turbines of Phase One Power Buildout

Landmark agreement supercharges the simple cycle phase of the Siemens 6x1 facility powering the Project Matador campus in Amarillo, Texas, and marks another decisive step in Fermi's 2.0 execution strategy

AMARILLO, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fermi today announced a major agreement with Primoris Energy Services, part of Primoris Services Corporation, to engineer and construct the balance of plant for the first six SGT-800 gas turbines anchoring Fermi's phase one power buildout. The agreement covers the engineering, procurement, and construction scope for the simple cycle phase of Fermi's Siemens 6x1 combined cycle generating facility, rising adjacent to the Project Matador hyperscale computing and data center campus in Amarillo, Texas.

This is exactly the kind of decisive, builder-first agreement that defines Fermi's 2.0 execution strategy: partnering with the best contractors in the business, locking in proven performers, and converting ambition into steel in the ground. This milestone represents an important step forward for the project, with Fermi aiming to compress timelines, de-risk delivery, and make unmistakably clear that phase one is not a someday vision. It is happening now.

The momentum is already on the ground. Under earlier work, Primoris mobilized to the Project Matador site, completed the bathtub excavation for all six gas turbine power islands, and took delivery of balance of plant material to support underground utility installation. With this new agreement, the team builds on a foundation of discipline, safety, and craftsmanship.

"This is an exciting day for Fermi and a powerful validation of how we execute," said Jacobo Ortiz, Co-President of Fermi America. "Primoris' work to date on the site has been nothing short of exemplary. They mobilized fast, they delivered quality, and they have earned our confidence at every turn. Expanding our partnership to the balance of plant for our first six SGT-800s is precisely what Fermi 2.0 is about: aligning with world-class partners who share our dedication and standards, and turning bold plans into operating infrastructure."

For Fermi's construction leadership, the agreement is both a vote of confidence and an accelerant.

"Primoris has set the bar for what we expect from a partner on this site," said Chad Ingersoll, Vice President of Construction at Fermi America. "Their performance so far has been exemplary, and by locking in this scope, our goal is to expedite the entire project. Because they already excavated the power islands and staged balance of plant material, we are carrying real momentum into engineering and construction rather than starting cold. This agreement lets us keep our foot on the gas and bring phase one online faster."

Primoris welcomed the expanded partnership and the shared commitment to delivering phase one safely and on an accelerated schedule.

"This agreement reflects the trust we've built through our team's performance onsite, delivering strong, safe, high-quality work," said Heath Moncrief, President of Primoris' Energy segment. "We're focused on bringing the same level of execution and partnership to this next phase, sharing Fermi's commitment to productivity, discipline, and safety. The scale of this project underscores its significance, and we look forward to continuing to contribute to its success."

The balance of plant scope ties together the systems, structures, and infrastructure that surround the gas turbine power islands and bring the facility to life, from underground utilities and equipment foundations to the tie-ins that connect the generating units into a single, dependable source of power for the Project Matador campus. Together, Fermi and Primoris will continue to advance the scope, schedule, and execution plan toward a final engineering, procurement, and construction agreement for the simple cycle phase.

Phase One of the power buildout is only the beginning. With its 2.0 execution strategy, Fermi is assembling a strong team of proven partners to advance one of the country's most ambitious power and computing buildouts. These efforts are turning Fermi's bold vision into reality, in the Amarillo community, at a pace that is helping redefine what's possible for projects of this scale.

About Fermi America

Fermi America (Nasdaq & LSE: FRMI) develops next-generation private electric grids that deliver highly redundant power at gigawatt scale to support next-generation intelligence and AI compute. Fermi America combines cutting-edge technology with a deep bench of proven world-class multi-disciplinary leaders with a combined 25 GW of experience, to create the world's largest, 11 GW next-gen private grid, helping ensure America's energy and AI dominance. The behind-the-meter Project Matador campus is expected to integrate the nation's biggest combined-cycle natural gas project, one of the largest clean, new nuclear power complexes in America, utility grid power, solar power, and battery energy storage, to support hyperscale AI and advanced computing. For additional information visit www.fermiamerica.com.

About Primoris Services Corporation

Primoris Services Corporation is a leading provider of critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy, and renewables markets throughout the United States and Canada. We deliver a range of engineering, construction, and maintenance capabilities that power, connect, and enhance society. On projects spanning utility-scale solar, renewables, power delivery, communications, power generation, and transportation infrastructure, we offer unmatched value to our clients, a safe and entrepreneurial culture to our employees, and innovation and excellence to our communities. To learn more, visit www.prim.com and follow us on social media at @PrimorisServicesCorporation.

Media Contact

Fermi Inc. Communications | [email protected] | 620 S. Taylor, Suite 301, Amarillo, Texas 79101

SOURCE Fermi Inc.