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WKN: A0MUFV | ISIN: EE3100034653 | Ticker-Symbol: AV1
Frankfurt
30.06.26 | 08:03
1,170 Euro
+4,93 % +0,055
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCO VARA AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCO VARA AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1501,35517:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 17:06 Uhr
80 Leser
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Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Arco Vara AS

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Arco Vara AS, held on 30 June 2026, adopted the following resolutions:

1.Approval of the Annual Report

1.1. To approve the 2025 Annual Report of Arco Vara AS.

2.Allocation of Profit

2.1. To cover the net loss for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 in the amount of EUR 479 thousand from retained earnings of previous periods.

2.2. To leave the retained earnings of previous periods undistributed and not to pay dividends to shareholders.

2.3. Not to make allocations to the statutory reserve or other reserves provided for by law or the Articles of Association, and not to use retained earnings for any other purpose.

3.Approval of the Remuneration Principles of the Management Board

3.1. To approve the remuneration principles of the Management Board of Arco Vara AS in accordance with the Management Board Remuneration Principles included in the materials of the General Meeting and made available to the shareholders.

Darja Bolshakova
CFO
Arco Vara AS
darja.bolshakova@arcovara.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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