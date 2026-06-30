

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's consumer price inflation held steady in June after accelerating in the previous two months, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.6 percent year-on-year in June, the same as in May, which was the highest inflation since March 2024.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages softened to 0.5 percent from 0.9 percent, and clothing and footwear prices remained flat. Inflation based on housing and utilities eased marginally to 9.9 percent from 10.0 percent.



Transport costs also grew at a slower pace of 4.7 percent versus 5.5 percent, while health costs rose at an accelerated rate of 5.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.8 percent after rising 0.5 percent in May.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, rose 3.7 percent annually in June, and it increased 0.5 percent from May.



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