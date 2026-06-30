StillFront AB: Stillfront initiates search for new CEO - Alexis Bonte to remain until successor is appointed

Stillfront Group AB (publ) ("Stillfront") today announces that the Board of Directors and Stillfront's CEO, Alexis Bonte, have agreed to initiate a CEO succession process. The Board will now start the recruitment process for a new CEO. Alexis Bonte will remain in his role and continue to lead the company until a successor has been appointed to ensure continuity and an orderly transition.

Alexis Bonte joined Stillfront in 2017 and was appointed CEO in October 2024, taking on the role at a critical time for the company. During his tenure as CEO, he has had a key role in Stillfront's strategic review and the implementation of a new organizational structure and leadership team. He refocused the company on its key franchises, accelerated their growth and strengthened overall performance.

Lars-Johan Jarnheimer, Chair of the Board of Stillfront, comments:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Alexis for his significant contribution to Stillfront throughout his nearly decade-long journey with the company, most recently as CEO. Alexis stepped into the CEO role at a challenging time and has led the company through a decisive period of strategic and organizational change with great professionalism and commitment, leaving Stillfront stronger and well positioned for its next chapter. We are grateful that Alexis remains fully dedicated to Stillfront throughout the transition to ensure a smooth and seamless handover."

Alexis Bonte, CEO of Stillfront, comments:

"After close to a decade at Stillfront, first leading eRepublik Labs, the studio I co-founded and which joined Stillfront in 2017, then as Group COO and most recently as CEO of Stillfront, it has been a privilege to lead this company through its transformation. I am deeply grateful to the teams across our studios and at our HQ for their commitment over these years. Together we have built a more focused and stronger Stillfront, better equipped to win. There is still important work to do, and I look forward to leading a successful transition."

The Board will now initiate a structured recruitment process for a new CEO. Further information will be communicated in due course.

For additional information, please contact:

Lars-Johan Jarnheimer, Chair of the Board, Stillfront Group

E-mail: lars-johan@jarnheimer.com

About Stillfront

Stillfront is a global games company. We develop digital games that are played by approximately 36 million people each month. Our diversified portfolio spans well-established franchises like BIG, Jawaker and Supremacy, to smaller, niche games across our different genres. We believe gaming can be a force for good and we want to create a gaming universe that is affordable, equal, and sustainable. Our HQ is in Stockholm, Sweden, but our game development is done by teams and studios all over the world. Our main markets are the US, Japan, MENA, Germany, and the UK. Stillfront's shares (SF) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit: stillfront.com

This information is information that Stillfront Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-30 17:41 CEST.