Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Direkt neben Europas erster Lithium-Mine: Wartet hier der nächste Börsengewinner
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QLG7 | ISIN: SE0015346135 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YS0
Tradegate
29.06.26 | 18:10
0,396 Euro
+0,10 % +0,000
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STILLFRONT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STILLFRONT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3840,38819:52
0,3840,38719:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 17:45 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

StillFront AB: Stillfront initiates search for new CEO - Alexis Bonte to remain until successor is appointed

Stillfront Group AB (publ) ("Stillfront") today announces that the Board of Directors and Stillfront's CEO, Alexis Bonte, have agreed to initiate a CEO succession process. The Board will now start the recruitment process for a new CEO. Alexis Bonte will remain in his role and continue to lead the company until a successor has been appointed to ensure continuity and an orderly transition.

Alexis Bonte joined Stillfront in 2017 and was appointed CEO in October 2024, taking on the role at a critical time for the company. During his tenure as CEO, he has had a key role in Stillfront's strategic review and the implementation of a new organizational structure and leadership team. He refocused the company on its key franchises, accelerated their growth and strengthened overall performance.

Lars-Johan Jarnheimer, Chair of the Board of Stillfront, comments:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Alexis for his significant contribution to Stillfront throughout his nearly decade-long journey with the company, most recently as CEO. Alexis stepped into the CEO role at a challenging time and has led the company through a decisive period of strategic and organizational change with great professionalism and commitment, leaving Stillfront stronger and well positioned for its next chapter. We are grateful that Alexis remains fully dedicated to Stillfront throughout the transition to ensure a smooth and seamless handover."

Alexis Bonte, CEO of Stillfront, comments:

"After close to a decade at Stillfront, first leading eRepublik Labs, the studio I co-founded and which joined Stillfront in 2017, then as Group COO and most recently as CEO of Stillfront, it has been a privilege to lead this company through its transformation. I am deeply grateful to the teams across our studios and at our HQ for their commitment over these years. Together we have built a more focused and stronger Stillfront, better equipped to win. There is still important work to do, and I look forward to leading a successful transition."

The Board will now initiate a structured recruitment process for a new CEO. Further information will be communicated in due course.

For additional information, please contact:

Lars-Johan Jarnheimer, Chair of the Board, Stillfront Group
E-mail: lars-johan@jarnheimer.com

About Stillfront

Stillfront is a global games company. We develop digital games that are played by approximately 36 million people each month. Our diversified portfolio spans well-established franchises like BIG, Jawaker and Supremacy, to smaller, niche games across our different genres. We believe gaming can be a force for good and we want to create a gaming universe that is affordable, equal, and sustainable. Our HQ is in Stockholm, Sweden, but our game development is done by teams and studios all over the world. Our main markets are the US, Japan, MENA, Germany, and the UK. Stillfront's shares (SF) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit: stillfront.com

This information is information that Stillfront Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-30 17:41 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.