StillFront AB: Stillfront extends and amends its unsecured EUR 60 million term loan facility with Swedish Export Credit Corporation

Stillfront has signed an amendment and extension agreement regarding its unsecured EUR 60 million term loan facility with Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK) as lender. Pursuant to the agreement, the maturity date of the facility has been extended by an additional year until September 2028. In connection with the extension, certain amendments have been made to the facility agreement to align with the terms and provisions under Stillfront's separate unsecured revolving credit facility announced on 28 April 2026 ("RCF").



"We are pleased to have extended the term loan facility with SEK until September 2028. Following our bond refinancing and the amendment and extension of our RCF earlier this spring, this extension further strengthens Stillfront's debt maturity profile and allows us to maintain a diversified financing platform," says Emily Villatte, CFO, Stillfront.

For additional information, please contact:

Emily Villatte, CFO, Stillfront Group

Phone: +46 76 525 01 42

E-mail: emily.villatte@stillfront.com

About Stillfront

Stillfront is a global games company. We develop digital games that are played by approximately 36 million people each month. Our diversified portfolio spans well-established franchises like BIG, Jawaker and Supremacy, to smaller, niche games across our different genres. We believe gaming can be a force for good and we want to create a gaming universe that is affordable, equal, and sustainable. Our HQ is in Stockholm, Sweden, but our game development is done by teams and studios all over the world. Our main markets are the US, Japan, MENA, Germany, and the UK. Stillfront's shares (SF) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit: stillfront.com