Knoxville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Clinch Resources Ltd. (TSX: CLCH) ("Clinch" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.

A total of 150,343,145 common shares ("Shares") were voted in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 42.3% of the votes attached to all the outstanding Shares as at the record date of the Meeting.

Election of Directors

At the Meeting, all nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 15, 2026 were elected as directors of the Company, to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:



Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast Nominee For Withheld For Withheld Jon Nix 97,053,911 1,500 99.998% 0.002% Brett Young 97,053,911 1,500 99.998% 0.002% General Russel Honore 97,053,911 1,500 99.998% 0.002% Marc Marzotto 93,220,511 3,834,900 96.049% 3.951% Belinda Labatte 93,195,811 3,859,600 96.023% 3.977% Jeff Wilson 93,220,511 3,834,900 96.049% 3.951% David Losito 97,053,911 1,500 99.998% 0.002%

*An aggregate of 53,287,734 Shares abstained from voting on the election of the directors of the Company.

Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, Coulter & Justus, P.C. was appointed as auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the shareholders or until a successor is appointed, and the Board of Directors was authorized to fix their renumeration. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Withheld For Withheld 150,341,645 1,500 99.999% 0.001%

The report of voting results will be made available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Clinch Resources Ltd.

Clinch Resources Ltd. is a Tennessee-based metallurgical mining company with its corporate office located in Knoxville, Tennessee and operations in West Virginia. The Company will supply high-quality coking coal to steel-based manufacturing facilities both domestically and seaborn for critical global infrastructure. Clinch is currently opening its first two mines.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303487

Source: Clinch Resources Ltd.