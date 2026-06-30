Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - The American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago) announced that Zeta Global has received the 2026 Palmer Marketing Award in the Product or Service Launch category for its campaign, "Nothing Bundt Cakes Loyalty Member Relaunch." The award was presented during the Palmer Marketing Awards celebration held June 16 at the House of Blues Chicago.

The Palmer Marketing Awards recognize marketing campaigns that demonstrate exceptional creativity, innovation and measurable results.

Zeta Global earned top honors in the Product or Service Launch category for "Nothing Bundt Cakes Loyalty Member Relaunch," a campaign recognized for successfully reintroducing and promoting a loyalty program through a strategic and impactful marketing approach.

"Launching or relaunching a product or service requires a unique blend of creativity, strategy and execution," said Chris McGuire, president of AMA Chicago. "The judges recognized Zeta Global for delivering a launch campaign that effectively engaged audiences and drove results."

Named for James L. Palmer, the first president of the Chicago chapter of the American Marketing Association, the Palmer Marketing Awards celebrate marketing excellence and recognize campaigns that push boundaries, elevate the profession and drive results.

For more information about the Palmer Marketing Awards and AMA Chicago, visit amachicago.org.

About AMA Chicago

AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, provides ongoing development opportunities for marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills and grow careers through access to industry thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Marketers from agencies, brands, small businesses, nonprofit organizations and consultancies are invited to join and connect with peers across industries. Learn more at amachicago.org.





Photos by Organic Headshots: Chris McGuire, president of AMA Chicago present Lauren Gannon and Peter Briggs of Zeta Global with a 2026 Palmer Marketing Award in the Product or Service Launch category for its campaign, "Nothing Bundt Cakes Loyalty Member Relaunch."



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Source: American Marketing Association Chicago