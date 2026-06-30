Tenaris SA: Tenaris inaugurates new service center in Suriname to support TotalEnergies's GranMorgu offshore project

PARAMARIBO, Suriname, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris announced today that operations have started at its new service center in Suriname, built to support the GranMorgu project, the country's first major offshore development, operated by TotalEnergies, with APA Corporation and Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname N.V. as partners. Located in Paramaribo, the center will provide integrated services for offshore operations, reinforcing Tenaris's commitment to the development of Suriname's energy sector.

The service center was strategically developed to support TotalEnergies's operational requirements for Tenaris's supply of casing, tubing, as well as the associated services. It operates under the Rig Direct service model, strengthening supply chain coordination and operational efficiency, and ensuring material availability for the offshore installation.

"As Suriname enters a new phase in the development of its energy sector, we are proud to support TotalEnergies in the development of the GranMorgu project with our unique experience in serving complex offshore operations," said Duilio Pesce, President of Tenaris for the Andean and Caribbean regions. "The GranMorgu project requires advanced product and service solutions and the highest standards of safety. In this context, our global experience becomes a local strength. Our investment in this service center reflects our confidence in Suriname, its institutions, and its local talent."

"The GranMorgu project is progressing steadily as Suriname enters a new phase in the development of its offshore resources, with drilling activities initiating this year. The start of operations at Tenaris's service center marks a key step in the project's transition into execution, with the progressive mobilization of the drilling equipment in the country. Beyond its technical dimension, GranMorgu represents a long-term industrial opportunity for Suriname, contributing to strengthening local capabilities, creating jobs and fostering the emergence of a sustainable offshore ecosystem," said Javier Rielo, Senior VP Americas, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies.

The facility spans 74,500 m², with a capacity of 15,000 tons, and includes a logistics yard and an inspection line where pipes are prepared and verified so they arrive at the well ready to be run, improving efficiency and safety in offshore operations. These capabilities are supported by digital technologies such as PipeTracer, a unique identification system that ensures pipe-by-pipe traceability, and the Rig Direct Portal, a single digital platform to access all Rig Direct digital tools, manage orders, track shipments and rig returns, and handle documentation; all with real-time visibility.

Aligned with TotalEnergies's vision for the growing region, Tenaris aims to contribute to the sustainable industrial development of Suriname with the creation of this service center, supporting local employment, supplier development, and knowledge transfer.

About Tenaris

Tenaris is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products and related services for the world's energy industry and other industrial applications. Our customers include most of the world's leading oil and gas companies and our revenues amounted to US $12.0 billion in 2025. Employing around 25,000 people worldwide, we operate an integrated network of steel pipe manufacturing, research, finishing and service facilities with industrial operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa and a direct presence in most major oil and gas markets.





Tenaris Media Contact:

Daniela Bravo

dbravo@tenaris.com

www.tenaris.com