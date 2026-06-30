

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Dollar value ended roughly flat as expectations of a near-term interest hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve increase while data on job openings indicated a two-year-high indicating resilience in the economy. The increase in shipping traffic across the Strait of Hormuz lowered crude oil supply-related concerns and reduced inflationary pressures which capped the gains.



The U.S. Dollar Index, DXY, which measures the Greenback against a basket of other major currencies was last seen trading at 101.16, up by 0.02 (or 0.02%) today.



According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, job openings in May increased by 9,000 to 7,594,000 higher than the expected figure of 7,296,000 and above April's revised 7,585,000.



The number of job quits rose slightly to 3,065,000 in May from the upwardly revised 3,043,000 in April but below 3,287,000 a year ago.



The June month Conference Board consumer confidence index rose by 0.60 to 91.20, weaker than expectations of 94.40.



While against the Euro, USD was trading at 1.142, unchanged from previous, against the GBP, it was trading at 1.326, down by 0.02%.



Against the USD, the Japanese Yen was trading at 162.605, down by 0.42%; the Swiss Franc was trading at 0.808, down by 0.13%; and the Canadian Dollar was trading at 1.419, down by 0.10%.



Against one unit of Australian Dollar, USD was trading at 0.692, down by 0.50%.



After the announcement of interest rates in June, the U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers have indicated that rate hikes could return through this year, boosting the demand for U.S. dollar.



The Fed held the interest rates at its June month meeting at the current 3.50% to 3.75%.



According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, investors are currently betting on a 33.70% chance of a quarter-basis-point interest rate-hike in the upcoming Fed's meeting on July 28-29 while the bets on rates being held at the current level stand at 66.30%.



While the U.S. dollar strengthened, the Japanese Yen slipped to its weakest level in the recent decades with analysts predicting Japanese finance authorities may step in to take appropriate action.



Attention of investors is now focused on the payrolls data scheduled to be released on Thursday, prior to the closure of the U.S. markets on Friday on account of Independence Day Holiday.



These numbers could offer more clues on the trajectory of the monetary policy of the U.S. Federal Reserve.



On the final trading session of Q2 2026 and H1 2026, supported by strong labor market data, the U.S. stocks gained today.



On the geopolitical front, a U.S. team led by U.S. Special Envoy for Middle East Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has arrived in Qatar to discuss with mediators regarding the implementation of the interim Memorandum of Understanding signed between the U.S. and Iran on June 17.



Leaving major contentious issues for discussion during a 60-day period of ceasefire, the MoU paved way for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz which was closed at the start of the gulf war.



Shipping traffic has gradually picked up and oil prices declined due to easing of supply concerns.



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