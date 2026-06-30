Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Pentagon-Magnetverbot in 185 Tagen: Eine einzige Manganknolle rettet die Lieferkette
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864999 | ISIN: US34354P1057 | Ticker-Symbol: FWV
Tradegate
01.07.26 | 09:31
65,46 Euro
+0,83 % +0,54
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,4465,2811:22
64,4265,3811:22
PR Newswire
30.06.2026 22:20 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First Reserve-Backed Trillium Flow Technologies Completes Sale of Select Valves Businesses to Flowserve

STAMFORD, Conn. and HOUSTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Flow Technologies ("Trillium"), a portfolio company of First Reserve and a leading provider of highly engineered flow control products and aftermarket services, today announced the completion of the sale of select valves businesses to Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) ("Flowserve"), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets. The transaction excludes Trillium's French valves operations.

The transaction marks an important milestone in Trillium's ongoing portfolio evolution, reflecting the strength and performance of its valves businesses and the teams behind them. With heritage dating back to 1843, the valves portfolio includes established brands - several with over a century of history - serving critical industries including power, water, and infrastructure worldwide.

These businesses have built a strong reputation for engineering excellence, reliability, and long-term customer partnerships, with a focus on providing a specialized product portfolio which delivers differentiated technology to nuclear power generation assets globally.

"The sale reflects the strength, quality, and long-standing reputation of our valves team and underlying business model," said Doug Kitani, Chief Executive Officer of Trillium Flow Technologies. "We are confident these businesses are well-positioned for continued success with Flowserve, and we remain focused on thoughtfully shaping our portfolio for the future."

"This successful transaction reflects the disciplined execution and collaboration demonstrated across our organization," said Kerem Yilmaz, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Trillium Flow Technologies. "As we continue to execute on the strategic evolution of our portfolio, our focus has remained on supporting our teams, maintaining operational performance, and positioning these businesses for long-term success."

"Today's announcement represents an important milestone in the evolution of Trillium Flow Technologies," said Jeff Quake, Managing Partner at First Reserve. "Through our partnership with the Trillium team, we have supported the development of a high-quality, industry-leading platform serving critical global infrastructure markets."

Following completion of the transaction, Trillium will continue to operate as a focused and capable organization with a strong portfolio of businesses serving critical infrastructure markets globally, experienced leadership, and a continued commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and customer support.

Advisors
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as financial advisor to Trillium Flow Technologies and First Reserve, and Freshfields served as legal advisor.

About Trillium Flow Technologies
Trillium Flow Technologies is a global designer, manufacturer, and aftermarket services provider of highly engineered valves and pumps used in critical infrastructure, including nuclear, water, power, processing, minerals, and general industrial applications. Built on industry leading global brands with hundreds of years of heritage, Trillium powers its advancement through cutting-edge innovation, industry expertise, and company vision to become the most relied upon flow control solutions company in the world. For more information, visit www.trilliumflow.com.

About First Reserve
First Reserve is a leading private equity firm investing across Infrastructure Solutions, Value-Added Infrastructure and Resources strategies with exposure in energy, utility, and industrial markets. Founded in 1983, First Reserve has more than 40 years of industry insight and has cultivated a differentiated network of relationships and portfolio exposure. Since inception, First Reserve has raised over $35 billion of aggregate capital and has developed operational expertise built from over 750 transactions, including platform investments and add-on acquisitions. Please visit www.firstreserve.com for further information.

Contacts

For Trillium
Maureen Fitzgerald
+44.7380.302532
[email protected]

For First Reserve
Erik Carlson / Madeline Jones
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212.355.4449
[email protected]

SOURCE Trillium Flow Technologies

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.