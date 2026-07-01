

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) is recalling 741,195 vehicles in the U.S. because of a transmission issue that might keep some cars from staying in the park position, which raises the risk of rollaway accidents, as stated by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).



This recall involves specific 2018-2021 Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition models, plus 2020-2021 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs, as well as 2021 Ford F-150 trucks that come with the 10-speed 10R80 transmission and park-by-wire feature.



Ford mentioned that this defect can hurt the park mechanism, but they estimate only about 1% of the recalled vehicles might actually be affected.



Drivers might see a wrench warning light on the dashboard, and if the vehicle doesn't switch to Park, the electronic parking brake should kick in automatically.



Dealers will be updating the transmission control software and checking the transmission for any damage. If needed, they'll fix or replace any damaged transmission parts at no cost to the owners.



In another recall, Ford is also addressing 36,046 Bronco SUVs because improperly attached fender flares could come loose while driving, posing a danger on the road and raising the crash risk.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News