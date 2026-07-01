EVE Energy unveiled its Mr. Big Family series, a 6.9+ MWh energy storage system, and all-scenario energy storage solutions at Intersolar Europe in Munich. Drawing on traceable large-cell technology, proven large-scale energy storage project delivery experience, and global delivery capabilities, the company is addressing Europe's diverse energy storage requirements across utility-scale, commercial industrial (C&I ), and data center segments.

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EVE Energy showcases its Mr. Giant 3.0 6.9+ MWh energy storage system at The Smarter E Europe 2026 in Munich, Germany

Advancing Large-Cell Technology with Global Project Validation

As one of the first companies to focus on large-capacity energy storage cells, EVE Energy has iteratively upgraded its cell platform from 560 Ah and 628 Ah to 702 Ah, adhering to a stacking process route throughout. At the exhibition, the Mr. Giant 3.0 6.9+ MWh system made its European debut, equipped with 702 Ah cells upgraded directly from the 628 Ah cells, and achieving a volumetric energy density exceeding 430 Wh/L. For a 200 MWh power station, the system reduces site footprint by 6% and lowers upfront capital costs, while its 10,000-cycle lifespan extends operational life and improves full-lifecycle returns.

The technology has been validated at scale. The world's first 400 MWh independent energy storage station, using 628 Ah cells-the Lingshou Project in Hebei province, China-was grid-connected in January 2026. Overseas, EVE Energy's storage products have been deployed across Europe, Australia, and the Americas, including a 140 MWh project in Argentina, demonstrating adaptability to diverse climatic conditions and grid specifications.

At the exhibition, EVE Energy signed long-term partnerships with SolarEdge Technologies, INFOWARE Zrt, IWEll B.V., and Idea, with cumulative contracted storage capacity exceeding 13.5 GWh.

Deploying Dual Lithium-Sodium Technologies for Full-Scenario Coverage

Building on its standardized technology for its 628 Ah platform, EVE Energy is advancing both lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and sodium-ion technology lines to cover a wider range of applications. The portfolio includes cells rated at 355 Ah and above, a 180 kWh sodium-ion outdoor integrated cabinet, and 2.5 MWh/3.5 MWh sodium-ion storage systems for long-duration energy storage (LDES). EVE Energy has successfully grid-connected this 180 kWh cabinet at a demonstration project site, with measured DC-side efficiency exceeding 96.7%.

In the C&I segment, the 609 kWh outdoor integrated cabinet delivers 20% higher energy density with a smaller footprint, and incorporates independent cluster management to isolate faults without disrupting system operation. For data center applications requiring 5-10 minutes of emergency backup power, EVE Energy introduced the Fortron Series-specifically high-rate cabinets offered in 6C and 10C discharge specifications. These units improve high-temperature tolerance by over 50%, double current-carrying capacity, reduce heat generation by 20%, and support a 512V-768V voltage range compatible with next-generation 800V architectures, with a system service life of up to 15 years.

EVE Energy will continue to develop its lithium-ion, sodium-ion, and high-rate backup power product lines, delivering safe, reliable, and cost-effective all-scenario energy storage solutions for global markets.

About EVE Energy

Founded in 2001 and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2009, EVE Energy is a global lithium battery company serving the consumer, mobility, and energy storage markets. The company provides battery technologies and solutions for electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer applications, with manufacturing and service operations supporting customers worldwide.

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Media Contact

EVE Energy

Name: Doris Tang

Email: 138244@evebattery.com

Website: https://www.evebattery.com/