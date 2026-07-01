By Helmuth Fuchs Moneycab: Ms. Kupcova, Longevity Investors positions itself as "the world's most private investor conference in the longevity space". The platform was founded in 2020 by Tobias Reichmuth and Marc P. Bernegger - the same two who run Maximon, a longevity company builder with its own co-investment fund. Is Longevity Investors a stand-alone business with its own profit and loss, or is it a sophisticated marketing, deal-sourcing and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...