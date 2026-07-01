DJ Amendment- BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Amendment- BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc 01-Jul-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF AMENDMENTS TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 01/07/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby amends the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc Ordinary Shares of 25p each; fully paid Closed-ended investment funds GB0006436108 -- These should now appear as: Issuer Name: BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc Ordinary Shares of 5p each; fully paid Closed-ended investment funds GB00BWQGKXXX --

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets. SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 434290 EQS News ID: 2357232 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 01, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)