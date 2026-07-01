Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Pentagon-Magnetverbot in 185 Tagen: Eine einzige Manganknolle rettet die Lieferkette
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883298 | ISIN: US6802231042 | Ticker-Symbol: ORJ
Tradegate
01.07.26 | 11:01
35,890 Euro
+0,20 % +0,070
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,54035,85011:37
35,54035,89011:36
PR Newswire
01.07.2026 00:30 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Old Republic International Corporation: Old Republic Announces Results Of The Special Meeting Of Members Of Everett Cash Mutual Insurance Co.

CHICAGO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) - today announced the results of the special meeting of the members of Everett Cash Mutual Insurance Co. ("ECM") held this morning at which members approved, among other matters, the conversion of ECM from a mutual insurance company to a stock insurance company named ECM Insurance Company and the acquisition of ECM Insurance Company and its subsidiaries (the "ECM Group") by Old Republic. In addition, Old Republic completed its offering of shares of its common stock for cash on a subscription basis to certain of the ECM members, employees, and non-employee directors. Old Republic received subscriptions of approximately $25 million through the sale of shares at a purchase price of $25.80 per share, which represented a 35.0% discount to the volume-weighted average trading price of $39.70 for the 10-trading day period ending June 29, 2026.

Pursuant to the terms of the Plan of Conversion, upon the filing of ECM's amended and restated articles of incorporation with the Secretary of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania on July 1, 2026, Old Republic will deliver up to approximately 956 thousand shares of its common stock, which represents the maximum number of shares to be sold in the offering, and complete its acquisition of the ECM Group.

Old Republic President & CEO Craig R. Smiddy commented, "We are excited to welcome the ECM Group and its employees and customers to Old Republic. ECM has built a strong reputation over many decades serving the commercial agricultural market with deep expertise and a commitment to disciplined underwriting. Those attributes are at the core of our specialty strategy, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead as we work together to build on that foundation."

About Old Republic
Old Republic is a leading specialty insurer that operates diverse property & casualty and title insurance companies. Founded in 1923 and a member of the Fortune 500®, we are a leader in underwriting and risk management services for business partners across the United States and Canada. Our specialized operating companies offer significant expertise in their fields, enabling us to provide tailored solutions that set us apart. For more information, please visit www.oldrepublic.com.



At Old Republic:

At Financial Relations Board:

Craig R. Smiddy: President and Chief Executive Officer

Investors: Joe Calabrese/ [email protected]

SOURCE Old Republic International Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.