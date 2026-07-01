Jessica Chastain, Becky G, and Tara Davis-Woodhall Embody BOSS's Empowered Femininity

BOSS Recognize BOSS. More than a motto, this is an expression of a new vision of success one defined not only by individual accomplishment, but by the power to inspire others and elevate one another. A collective momentum that shapes the very essence of BOSS today.

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JESSICA CHASTAIN, BECKY G, AND TARA DAVIS-WOODHALL

Driven by this vision, BOSS launched BOSS Bottled Beyond in 2025. The first-ever premium leather-ginger fragrance instantly became the symbol of an inspiring masculinity embodied by three A-listers: acclaimed actor and director Bradley Cooper, music star Maluma, and soccer champion Vinícius Júnior.

Carrying its message beyond gender boundaries, BOSS opens a new chapter with BOSS Bottled Beyond for Her and brings together three exceptional women whose strength, artistry, and authenticity mirror the fragrance's duality: Jessica Chastain, Academy Award-winning actress and producer; Becky G, multi-platinum singer-songwriter and cultural force; and Tara Davis-Woodhall, Olympic gold medalist and world champion in the long jump. Each of them reflects the facets of the fragrance: radiance, depth, and determination. Together, they embody a unique vision of sisterhood, united by mutual respect for one another, and for the ambassadors of the men's fragrance.

Bold and unconventional, BOSS Bottled Beyond for Her is the brand's newest peony-maple syrup fragrance a dialogue between floral radiance and warm, enveloping sweetness. This unexpected harmony is a nod to the duality of the Double B Monogram, a symbol of balance and modern femininity. Inspired by these iconic initials, the bottle appears as a sculptural object where softness meets strength: its refined curves, sensual lines, and luminous presence echo the spirit of the three ambassadors powerful, elegant, and unapologetically themselves.

JESSICA CHASTAIN

Academy Award-winner Jessica Chastain is an acclaimed film, television, and stage actress known for her powerful, nuanced performances. She won the Best Actress Oscar for The Eyes of Tammy Faye and has received multiple Academy, Golden Globe, SAG, and Emmy wins and nominations. On stage, she has earned a Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award for her performance in A Doll's House. Recently honored with the 2024 American Cinematheque Award and a 2025 Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Jessica continues to balance acclaimed on-screen work with producing through her production company, Freckle Films. Upcoming projects include the thriller Other Mommy, Lear Rex with Al Pacino, and Off Weeks for Apple TV+. Beyond her screen work, Jessica is a dedicated advocate for gender equality and humanitarian causes.

BECKY G

Becky G is a multi-platinum global superstar who has spent the past decade shaping the sound and culture of contemporary pop across languages and borders. A singer-songwriter, entrepreneur, and activist, she has amassed more than 28 billion career streams worldwide, becoming one of the most recognizable voices of her generation. Across acclaimed projects including ESQUINAS (2023) and ENCUENTROS (2024), she explores identity, heritage, and vulnerability while expanding her sonic universe. Her influence extends far beyond music, earning her American Music Awards, Latin American Music Awards, E! People's Choice Awards, and a Billboard Music Award. In June 2025, she premiered her personal biopic REBBECA at the Tribeca Festival in New York. In recognition of her growing global impact, she was named on the TIME100 Next list in 2025. Deeply connected to her Mexican-American roots, Becky G continues to evolve creatively while shaping culture across music, fashion, film, and fearless advocacy.

TARA DAVIS-WOODHALL

Born in Texas, Tara Davis-Woodhall is a world-class track and field champion. In 2024, she won the gold medal in the long jump at the Paris Olympics. In 2025, she won her second World Championship, set world leading performances in the long jump and let the effort to stage a long jump competition in Times Square, transforming New York City into a dynamic and high-energy showcase for her event. Her inimitable style and striking personality have made her a fan favorite in stadiums and beyond. She and her husband, Paralympic gold medalist Hunter Woodhall, are one of the most influential and inspiring power couples in sports. Today, she's helping to shape the future of women's sports, notably by coaching a new generation of athletes to whom she passes on her expertise and passion.

BOSS Bottled Beyond for Her is available in the following sizes: 30ml, 50ml, and 100ml, all refillable with the 150ml BOSS Bottled Beyond Eau de Parfum Refill. The range is completed by a 10ml pen spray and a perfumed body lotion.

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Antonia Werther, +31 621 394495

antonia_werther@cotyinc.com