

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch economy expanded more than initially estimated in the first quarter of 2026, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.2 percent sequentially, following a 0.4 percent increase in the fourth quarter. In the flash estimate, the rate of increase was only 0.1 percent.



The overall increase in GDP in the first quarter was due to government consumption, household consumption, and investment, the agency said.



The expenditure breakdown showed that government consumption rose 0.7 percent compared to the previous quarter, and households consumed 0.3 percent more. Investments in fixed assets grew 0.8 percent on the back of more investments in aircraft and machinery.



Exports of goods and services fell 0.2 percent, while imports showed an increase of 0.1 percent.



On an annual basis, the economic growth eased to 1.4 percent from 1.9 percent in the previous quarter.



Separate official data showed that the annual retail sales growth improved to a four-month high of 2.3 percent in May from 2.0 percent in April. Turnover in food products grew by 1.2 percent, and those in non-food items were 3.9 percent higher.



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