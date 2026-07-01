

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reopening the Strait of Hormuz would bring vital relief for many economies, but developing countries will continue to grapple with increased food and fuel costs, according to a new UN report released on Tuesday.



Following the shaky ceasefire in the Middle East war, commercial shipping through the strait quickly began to rebound in mid-June, but has slowed in recent days as the United States and Iran have exchanged strikes in the region.



Iran has reportedly rejected an effort by France and Oman to remove mines from the strait and safeguard international trade as well as a suggestion by the UN's International Maritime Organization to open a new shipping lane off the coast of Oman.



'The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz offers welcome relief. But recovery will be uneven,' the UN Trade and Development agency wrote on X.



After 100-plus days of disruption, vulnerable economies continue to face oil and fertilizer price shocks, inflation and rising costs for essential goods.



While the report from UNCTAD expects oil shipments to recover, it warns that freight contracts, supply chains and food systems would take longer to adjust and that high food costs could contribute to acute malnutrition in developing countries.



Higher energy prices fuel higher transport costs, agricultural costs and inflation, which increases food prices long after the initial shock, UNCTAD noted.



Small island countries like Cabo Verde and Micronesia depend heavily on food and oil imports, which creates a 'dual exposure' to shocks, making them especially vulnerable to price increases, UNCTAD said.



The agency estimated that 61 vulnerable economies are exposed to both oil and cereal import shocks.



Developing countries and small island States also tend to have tighter public finances and therefore less ability to absorb shocks, according to UNCTAD.



The report called for greater international support to help countries manage higher import costs, cushion food and fuel price shocks and strengthen their ability to cope with future trade disruptions.



'These shocks will be felt for many months, with developing countries bearing the heaviest impacts. I call on all parties to honour the ceasefire and redouble efforts,' UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News