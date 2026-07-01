Gstaad - The names answering longevity's hardest questions this September are among the most consequential in the field today, from Dave Asprey and Dr. Aubrey de Grey to Prof. Dr. Michael Levin and Max Marchione, the founder who built a billion-dollar health company before he turned 26. Where most events stay only on science, Longevity Investors Conference (LIC) is built around the exchange between the people making the breakthroughs and the people ...

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