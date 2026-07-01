

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation slowed to a three-month low in June, flash data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Inflation weakened to 2.8 percent from 3.2 percent in May. This was the lowest rate since March and remained below forecast of 3.0 percent.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, softened to 2.4 percent from 2.6 percent in the prior month. Prices were expected to rise 2.5 percent.



Among components, growth in energy prices slowed to 8.7 percent from 10.8 percent. Services inflation came in at 3.2 percent, down from 3.5 percent.



Likewise, food, alcohol and tobacco prices grew at a slower pace of 1.6 percent after rising 1.9 percent in May. Meanwhile, the increase in non-energy industrial goods prices held steady at 0.9 percent.



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