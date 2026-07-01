

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After a painful June that witnessed double-digit monthly losses in a majority of the top 10 cryptocurrencies, crypto markets have heralded July on a muted note. Federal Reserve rate hike fears that lifted the dollar as well as the hardening in bond yields continued to dampen crypto market sentiment. Bitcoin traded between $59,360 and $57,748 in the past 24 hours. Overall crypto market capitalization has decreased a little less than half a percent during the same period.



Amidst the Japanese yen's weakness, the six-currency Dollar Index has rallied to 101.37 from 101.19 a day earlier. The index measures the Dollar's strength against a basket of six currencies including the Japanese yen, which has a weight of 13.6 percent. The yen's slide against the dollar comes amidst a widening interest rate differential between the U.S. and Japan. Amidst the dollar's strength, crude oil prices as well as gold prices are in negative territory.



Markets also digested developments surrounding the 18-percent plunge in the share price of Circle Internet Group (CRCL), the company powering USDC stablecoin. The massive decline followed Open USD's debut with support from more than 140 companies, including Coinbase, Ripple, Visa, Mastercard, and BlackRock. Open USD has been unveiled as a new stablecoin for global money movement and would be issued later this year.



Crypto market sentiment as measured by the CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index has improved marginally to 17 from 16 a day earlier while remaining in the extreme fear territory. It was at 18 (extreme fear) a week ago and 31 (fear) a month ago.



Around 34 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent whereas only 23 of the top 100 are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent.



Amidst the liquidation of long positions of $288 million and short positions of $107 million, aggregate crypto market capitalization has decreased 0.35 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.05 trillion. The decline in overall crypto market capitalization was accompanied by a 1.4-percent slump in trading volumes.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 0.61 percent lower at $58,850.53. The current price is around 53 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost more than 19 percent over the past 30 days and is still saddled with losses of more than 32 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Ethereum (ETH) dropped 0.19 percent overnight as it traded at $1,578.41. The leading alternate coin is trading 68 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,600.29 and $1,549.25. While Ethereum has lost more than 20 percent over the past 30 days, year-to-date losses are close to 47 percent.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $28 million on Tuesday, slightly lower than $30 million on Monday. The outflows relate entirely to iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA).



4th ranked BNB (BNB) dropped 0.63 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $546.08. BNB is trading 60 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency added 0.31 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.04, around 73 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 2.1 percent overnight to $75.07. SOL's current price is around 74 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025. Solana Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $3 million on Tuesday versus net inflows of $6 million on Monday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall shed 0.58 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3163. The trading price is 28 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) dropped 1.5 percent overnight, to trade at $64.04, around 17 percent below the all-time high of $76.85 recorded on June 16. Hyperliquid Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $3 million on Tuesday versus net inflows of $2 million on Monday.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall lost 1.26 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0713. DOGE is trading 90 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



63rd ranked Jupiter (JUP) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of more than 13 percent.



59th ranked Audiera (BEAT) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 9.3 percent.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News