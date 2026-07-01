Shareholders of AngloGold Ashanti plc ("AngloGold Ashanti", "AGA" or the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) are advised that the Company has today, Wednesday 1 July 2026, published its notice of meeting (the "Notice") for a general meeting of its shareholders in relation to the proposed share repurchase programme (the "General Meeting"). The General Meeting is scheduled to be held at AGA's global headquarters at 6363 S. Fiddlers Green Circle, Suite 1000, Greenwood Village, CO 80111, USA at 9:00 a.m. (MDT) on Thursday, 23 July 2026.

The Notice sets out the business proposed to be conducted at the General Meeting, with the record date set as Friday, 26 June 2026 for the purposes of determining eligibility to receive the Notice and to vote at the General Meeting. Mailing of the Notice to shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications will commence today. The Notice is also available online on the Company's website at www.anglogoldashanti.com/generalmeeting and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260701239405/en/

Contacts:

Media

Andrea Maxey

+61 08 9425 4603 +61 400 072 199

amaxey@aga.gold

General inquiries

media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors

Andrea Maxey

+61 08 9425 4603 +61 400 072 199

amaxey@aga.gold

Yatish Chowthee

+27 11 637 6273 +27 78 364 2080

yrchowthee@aga.gold

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com