MSC Industrial Direct Co.: MSC Industrial Supply Co. Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

FISCAL 2026 Q3 HIGHLIGHTS

Net sales of $1,047.1 million increased 7.8% YoY

Operating income of $106.7 million, or $111.2 million on an adjusted basis 1

Operating margin of 10.2%, or 10.6% on an adjusted basis 1

Diluted EPS of $1.44 vs. $1.02 in the prior fiscal year quarter

Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.43 vs. $1.08 in the prior fiscal year quarter1

MELVILLE, NY AND DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE:MSM) ("MSC," "MSC Industrial," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2026 third quarter ended May 30, 2026.

Financial Highlights 2 FY26 Q3 FY25 Q3 Change FY26 YTD FY25 YTD Change Net Sales $ 1,047.1 $ 971.1 7.8 % $ 2,930.5 $ 2,791.3 5.0 % Income from Operations $ 106.7 $ 82.7 29.0 % $ 247.8 $ 217.3 14.0 % Operating Margin 10.2 % 8.5 % 8.5 % 7.8 % Net Income Attributable to MSC $ 80.4 $ 56.8 41.4 % $ 174.7 $ 142.8 22.3 % Diluted EPS $ 1.44 3 $ 1.02 4 41.2 % $ 3.12 3 $ 2.55 4 22.4 %

Adjusted Financial Highlights 2 FY26 Q3 FY25 Q3 Change FY26 YTD FY25 YTD Change Net Sales $ 1,047.1 $ 971.1 7.8 % $ 2,930.5 $ 2,791.3 5.0 % Adjusted Income from Operations 1 $ 111.2 $ 87.2 27.5 % $ 261.5 $ 225.5 16.0 % Adjusted Operating Margin 1 10.6 % 9.0 % 8.9 % 8.1 % Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MSC 1 $ 79.9 $ 60.2 32.7 % $ 181.2 $ 149.0 21.6 % Adjusted Diluted EPS 1 $ 1.43 3 $ 1.08 4 32.4 % $ 3.24 3 $ 2.67 4 21.3 %

1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in the schedules accompanying this press release.

2 In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted.

3 Based on 56.0 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY26 Q3 and FY26 YTD.

4 Based on 55.8 million and 55.9 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY25 Q3 and FY25 YTD, respectively.

Martina McIsaac, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our fiscal 3Q results that exceeded expectations provide evidence that we are fundamentally doing more with less and taking the right steps. Underpinning this improved performance was strength in the Core Customer, which continued to outperform the total company, and notable improvement in National Accounts. I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of our team members that has allowed us to advance the strategic changes being made to strengthen the business."

Greg Clark, Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer, added, "Average daily sales exceeded the high-end of our outlook with year-over-year improvement of 7.8% driven by benefits from price and volumes returning to growth in the quarter. We successfully capitalized on this growth by delivering 170 basis points of operating margin expansion, or 160 basis points on an adjusted basis year-over-year, above the higher end of our outlook range. This improved performance resulted in meaningful GAAP and adjusted earnings per share growth of more than 40% and 30% respectively, as well as an incremental operating margin of 32% in the quarter."

McIsaac concluded, "While we are encouraged by these results, there is further room to improve. We will continue advancing the benefits from our strategic initiatives and improving our cost structure that supported our improved performance this quarter. I am confident this progress will continue, which will be critical in the coming quarters as we begin to lap stronger benefits from price."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Outlook ADS Growth (YoY) 6.5% - 8.5% Adjusted Operating Margin1 10.0% - 10.8%

Full-Year Fiscal 2026 Outlook for Certain Financial Metrics Maintained

Depreciation and amortization expense of ~$100M

Interest and other expense of ~$30M 2

Capital expenditures of ~$90M

Free cash flow conversion 1 of ~95%

Tax rate of ~24.5%-25.5%

1 Guidance provided is a non-GAAP financial measure presented on an adjusted basis. For further details see the Non-GAAP financial measures information presented in the schedules accompanying this press release.

2 Includes $5.1M of Employee Retention Credit tax benefit recognized in the fiscal third quarter

Conference Call Information

MSC will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EDT to review the Company's fiscal 2026 third quarter results. To access the earnings release, webcast, presentation slides and operational statistics, please visit the Company's website at: http://investor.mscdirect.com. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-506-0062 (U.S.) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and providing the access code 895916.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the call and remain available until Wednesday, July 15, 2026. The Company's reporting date for its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter and full year results is scheduled for October 22, 2026.

Contact Information Investors: Media: Ryan Mills, CFA Leah Kelso VP, Investor Relations & Business Development VP, Communications & Sales Enablement Rmills@mscdirect.com Leah.Kelso@mscdirect.com

About MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and production fastener and hardware products and services. With approximately 2.5 million products, industry-leading inventory management and supply chain solutions, and more than 80 years of experience, we help customers improve productivity, profitability, and operational performance.

Our team of over 7,000 associates partners closely with customers across industries to keep their operations running efficiently today while enabling them with insights and comprehensive solutions to continually rethink, retool, and optimize for a more productive tomorrow.

For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that MSC expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including statements about results of operations and financial condition, expected future results, expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans and other initiatives, and expected future growth and profitability, are forward-looking statements. The words "will," "may," "believes," "anticipates," "thinks," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, statements which refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, statements involving a discussion of strategy, plans or intentions, statements about management's assumptions, projections or predictions of future events or market outlook and any other statement other than a statement of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by MSC or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. In addition, new risks may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict such risks or to assess the impact of such risks on our business or financial results. Accordingly, future results may differ materially from historical results or from those discussed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, the reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate; changing customer and product mixes; volatility in commodity, energy and labor prices, and the impact of prolonged periods of low, high or rapid inflation; competition, including the adoption by competitors of aggressive pricing strategies or sales methods; industry consolidation and other changes in the industrial distribution sector; the applicability of laws and regulations relating to our status as a supplier to the U.S. government and public sector; the credit risk of our customers; our ability to accurately forecast customer demands; interruptions in our ability to make deliveries to customers; supply chain disruptions; our ability to attract and retain sales and customer service personnel; the risk of loss of key suppliers or contractors or key brands; changes to trade policies or trade relationships, including tariff policies; risks associated with opening or expanding our customer fulfillment centers; our ability to estimate the cost of healthcare claims incurred under our self-insurance plan; interruption of operations at our headquarters or customer fulfillment centers; products liability due to the nature of the products that we sell; impairments of goodwill and other indefinite-lived intangible assets; the impact of climate change; operating and financial restrictions imposed by the terms of our material debt instruments; our ability to access additional liquidity; the significant influence that our principal shareholders will continue to have over our decisions; our ability to execute on our E-commerce strategies and maintain our digital platforms; costs associated with maintaining our information technology ("IT") systems and complying with data privacy laws; disruptions or breaches of our IT systems or violations of data privacy laws, including such disruptions or breaches in connection with our E-commerce channels; risks related to online payment methods and other online transactions; the retention of key management personnel; litigation risk due to the nature of our business; failure to comply with environmental, health, and safety laws and regulations; and our ability to comply with, and the costs associated with, social and environmental responsibility policies. Additional information concerning these and other risks is described under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, respectively, and in the other reports and documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)



May 30,

2026 August 30,

2025 ASSETS (Unaudited)

Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,094 $ 56,228 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 413,258 423,306 Inventories 684,118 644,090 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 105,280 102,930 Total current assets 1,276,750 1,226,554 Property, plant and equipment, net 343,887 346,706 Goodwill 724,075 723,702 Identifiable intangibles, net 73,819 85,455 Operating lease assets 48,148 52,464 Other assets 28,982 27,183 Total assets $ 2,495,661 $ 2,462,064 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of debt including obligations under finance leases $ 417,219 $ 316,868 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 22,500 22,236 Accounts payable 229,418 225,150 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 155,596 165,092 Total current liabilities 824,733 729,346 Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases 89,555 168,831 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 26,150 30,872 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties 135,802 136,513 Total liabilities 1,076,240 1,065,562 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' Equity: Preferred Stock - - Class A Common Stock 57 57 Additional paid-in capital 1,107,522 1,093,630 Retained earnings 451,403 432,622 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,528 ) (20,736 ) Class A treasury stock, at cost (120,033 ) (117,363 ) Total MSC Industrial shareholders' equity 1,419,421 1,388,210 Noncontrolling interest - 8,292 Total shareholders' equity 1,419,421 1,396,502 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,495,661 $ 2,462,064

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

May 30,

2026 May 31,

2025 May 30,

2026 May 31,

2025 Net sales $ 1,047,083 $ 971,145 $ 2,930,541 $ 2,791,346 Cost of goods sold 616,678 573,406 1,729,871 1,650,190 Gross profit 430,405 397,739 1,200,670 1,141,156 Operating expenses 323,660 312,324 945,570 917,465 Restructuring and other costs - 2,680 7,324 6,430 Income from operations 106,745 82,735 247,776 217,261 Other income (expense): Interest expense (5,383 ) (6,031 ) (16,386 ) (18,332 ) Interest income 156 368 561 942 Other income (expense), net 2,726 (1,958 ) (4,175 ) (12,442 ) Total other expense (2,501 ) (7,621 ) (20,000 ) (29,832 ) Income before provision for income taxes 104,244 75,114 227,776 187,429 Provision for income taxes 25,539 18,253 55,805 45,727 Net income 78,705 56,861 171,971 141,702 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,657 ) 16 (2,679 ) (1,080 ) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 80,362 $ 56,845 $ 174,650 $ 142,782 Per share data attributable to MSC Industrial: Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.44 $ 1.02 $ 3.13 $ 2.56 Diluted $ 1.44 $ 1.02 $ 3.12 $ 2.55 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per common share: Basic 55,838 55,694 55,817 55,795 Diluted 55,990 55,765 55,955 55,895

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

May 30,

2026 May 31,

2025 May 30,

2026 May 31,

2025 Net income, as reported $ 78,705 $ 56,861 $ 171,971 $ 141,702 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments (1,172 ) 6,208 1,557 (454 ) Comprehensive income 77,533 63,069 173,528 141,248 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest: Net loss (income) 1,657 (16 ) 2,679 1,080 Foreign currency translation adjustments 82 (362 ) (349 ) (71 ) Comprehensive income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 79,272 $ 62,691 $ 175,858 $ 142,257

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

May 30,

2026 May 31,

2025 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:



Net income $ 171,971 $ 141,702 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 75,788 67,501 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements 964 1,439 Non-cash operating lease cost 17,691 17,563 Stock-based compensation 14,423 10,397 Loss on disposal of property 611 1,742 Property, plant and equipment asset impairment 1,890 - Non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration (696 ) 293 Provision for credit losses 8,054 5,699 Expenditures for cloud computing arrangements (3,896 ) (4,430 ) Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties (578 ) (726 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,959 (3,806 ) Inventories (37,951 ) (4,761 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (357 ) (2,335 ) Operating lease liabilities (17,834 ) (17,700 ) Other assets 4 62 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (7,508 ) 40,821 Total adjustments 53,564 111,759 Net cash provided by operating activities 225,535 253,461 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (64,130 ) (71,109 ) Cash used in acquisitions (240 ) (790 ) Net proceeds from sale of property 1,057 30,336 Net cash used in investing activities (63,313 ) (41,563 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Repurchases of Class A Common Stock (13,894 ) (39,138 ) Payments of regular cash dividends (145,752 ) (142,252 ) Proceeds from sale of Class A Common Stock in connection with Associate Stock Purchase Plan 2,999 3,193 Borrowings under credit facilities 271,000 239,250 Payments under credit facilities (251,000 ) (226,750 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interest (8,195 ) - Other, net 568 (3,901 ) Net cash used in financing activities (144,274 ) (169,598 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (82 ) (196 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 17,866 42,104 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 56,228 29,588 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 74,094 $ 71,692

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 58,763 $ 35,402 Cash paid for interest $ 16,448 $ 18,036

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MSC's unaudited selected financial data presented consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP incremental operating margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude items such as share reclassification litigation costs, employee retention credit ("ERC") tax benefit, restructuring and other costs, property, plant and equipment asset impairment and loss on sale of property (prior year), and tax effects, as well as free cash flow conversion, which is a measure calculated using free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP or alternatives for GAAP financial measures and may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and should only be used to evaluate MSC's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measure.

This press release also includes certain forward-looking information that is not presented in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted operating margin and free cash flow conversion. The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP cannot be made available without unreasonable efforts because a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures would require the Company to predict the timing and likelihood of potential future events such as restructurings, M&A activity, capital expenditures and other infrequent or unusual gains and losses. Neither the timing or likelihood of these events, nor their probable significance, can be quantified with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, a reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not provided.

Incremental Operating Margin and Adjusted Incremental Operating Margin

The Company defines Incremental Operating Margin as the change in year-over-year Income from Operations as a percentage of the change in year-over-year Net Sales and Adjusted Incremental Operating Margin as Incremental Operating Margin adjusted to exclude such items listed above from Income from Operations. The Company's management believes that Incremental Operating Margin is useful because it shows the direction that operating profit margins are moving as a result of changes in net sales between periods, and that, by excluding the aforementioned items, Adjusted Incremental Operating Margin helps to more clearly show, on a comparable basis between periods, trends in the Company's underlying business and results of operations. The Company believes that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.

Free Cash Flow ("FCF") and Free Cash Flow Conversion ("FCF Conversion")

FCF is a non-GAAP financial measure. FCF is used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP, and FCF should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure. FCF, which we reconcile to "Net cash provided by operating activities," is cash flow from operations reduced by "Expenditures for property, plant and equipment". We believe that FCF, although similar to cash flow from operations, is a useful additional measure since capital expenditures are a necessary component of ongoing operations. Management also views FCF, as a measure of the Company's ability to reduce debt, add to cash balances, pay dividends, and repurchase stock. FCF has limitations due to the fact that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, FCF does not incorporate payments made on finance lease obligations or required debt service payments. In addition, different companies define FCF differently. Therefore, we believe it is important to view FCF as a complement to our entire consolidated statements of cash flows. FCF Conversion is useful to investors for the foregoing reasons and as a measure of the rate at which the Company converts its net income reported in accordance with GAAP to cash inflows, which helps investors assess whether the Company is generating sufficient cash flow to provide an adequate return.

Results Excluding Share Reclassification Litigation Costs, ERC Tax Benefit, Restructuring and Other Costs, Property, Plant and Equipment Asset Impairment and Loss on Sale of Property (prior year), and tax effects.

In calculating certain non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude items such as share reclassification litigation costs, ERC tax benefit, restructuring and other costs, property, plant and equipment asset impairment and loss on sale of property (prior year), and tax effects.

Management makes these adjustments to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a comparable basis between periods, for comparing with forecasts and strategic plans, for identifying and analyzing trends in the Company's underlying business and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Thirteen Weeks Ended May 30, 2026

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)



GAAP Financial Measure Items Affecting Comparability Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Total MSC Industrial Share Reclassification Litigation Costs ERC Tax Benefit Adjusted Total MSC Industrial Net Sales $ 1,047,083 $ - $ - $ 1,047,083

Cost of Goods Sold 616,678 - - 616,678

Gross Profit 430,405 - - 430,405 Gross Margin 41.1 % - % - % 41.1 %

Operating Expenses 323,660 4,489 - 319,171 Operating Expenses as % of Sales 30.9 % (0.4) % - % 30.5 %

Income from Operations 106,745 (4,489 ) - 111,234 Operating Margin 10.2 % 0.4 % - % 10.6 %

Total Other Expense (2,501 ) - 5,129 (7,630 )

Income before provision for income taxes 104,244 (4,489 ) 5,129 103,604

Provision for income taxes 25,539 (1,100 ) 1,256 25,383 Net income 78,705 (3,389 ) 3,873 78,221 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,657 ) - - (1,657 ) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 80,362 $ (3,389 ) $ 3,873 $ 79,878

Net income per common share: Diluted $ 1.44 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.07 $ 1.43

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 30, 2026

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)



GAAP Financial Measure Items Affecting Comparability Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Total MSC Industrial Restructuring and Other Costs Share Reclassification Litigation Costs ERC Tax Benefit Property, Plant and Equipment Asset Impairment Adjusted Total MSC Industrial Net Sales $ 2,930,541 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,930,541

Cost of Goods Sold 1,729,871 - - - - 1,729,871

Gross Profit 1,200,670 - - - - 1,200,670 Gross Margin 41.0 % - % - % - % - % 41.0 %

Operating Expenses 945,570 - 4,540 - 1,890 939,140 Operating Expenses as % of Sales 32.3 % - % (0.2) % - % (0.1) % 32.0 %

Restructuring and Other Costs 7,324 7,324 - - - -

Income from Operations 247,776 (7,324 ) (4,540 ) - (1,890 ) 261,530 Operating Margin 8.5 % 0.2 % 0.2 % - % 0.1 % 8.9 %

Total Other Expense (20,000 ) - - 5,129 - (25,129 )

Income before provision for income taxes 227,776 (7,324 ) (4,540 ) 5,129 (1,890 ) 236,401

Provision for income taxes 55,805 (1,794 ) (1,113 ) 1,257 (463 ) 57,918 Net income 171,971 (5,530 ) (3,427 ) 3,872 (1,427 ) 178,483 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,679 ) - - - - (2,679 ) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 174,650 $ (5,530 ) $ (3,427 ) $ 3,872 $ (1,427 ) $ 181,162

Net income per common share: Diluted $ 3.12 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.03 ) $ 3.24

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Thirteen Weeks Ended May 30, 2026 and May 31, 2025

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)



GAAP Financial Measure Items Affecting Comparability Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Total MSC Industrial Restructuring and Other Costs Share Reclassification Litigation Costs Loss on Sale of Property Adjusted Total MSC Industrial Net Sales - thirteen weeks ended May 30, 2026 $ 1,047,083 - - - $ 1,047,083

Net Sales - thirteen weeks ended May 31, 2025 971,145 - - - 971,145

Income from Operations - thirteen weeks ended May 30, 2026 106,745 - (4,489 ) - 111,234

Income from Operations - thirteen weeks ended May 31, 2025 82,735 (2,680 ) (644 ) (1,167 ) 87,226

Incremental Operating Margin - thirteen weeks ended May 30, 2026 31.6 % (3.5) % 5.1 % (1.5) % 31.6 %

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 30, 2026 and May 31, 2025

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)



GAAP Financial Measure Items Affecting Comparability Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Total MSC Industrial Restructuring and Other Costs Share Reclassification Litigation Costs Property, Plant and Equipment Asset Impairment Loss on Sale of Property Adjusted Total MSC Industrial Net Sales - thirty-nine weeks ended May 30, 2026 $ 2,930,541 - - - - $ 2,930,541

Net Sales - thirty-nine weeks ended May 31, 2025 2,791,346 - - - - 2,791,346

Income from Operations - thirty-nine weeks ended May 30, 2026 247,776 (7,324 ) (4,540 ) (1,890 ) - 261,530

Income from Operations - thirty-nine weeks ended May 31, 2025 217,261 (6,430 ) (644 ) - (1,167 ) 225,502

Incremental Operating Margin - thirty-nine weeks ended May 30, 2026 21.9 % 0.6 % 2.8 % 1.4 % (0.8) % 25.9 %

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Thirteen Weeks Ended May 31, 2025

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)



GAAP Financial Measure Items Affecting Comparability Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Total MSC Industrial Restructuring and Other Costs Loss on Sale of Property Share Reclassification Litigation Costs Adjusted Total MSC Industrial Net Sales $ 971,145 $ - $ - $ - $ 971,145

Cost of Goods Sold 573,406 - - - 573,406

Gross Profit 397,739 - - - 397,739 Gross Margin 41.0 % - % - % - % 41.0 %

Operating Expenses 312,324 - 1,167 644 310,513 Operating Expenses as % of Sales 32.2 % - % (0.1) % (0.1) % 32.0 %

Restructuring and Other Costs 2,680 2,680 - - -

Income from Operations 82,735 (2,680 ) (1,167 ) (644 ) 87,226 Operating Margin 8.5 % 0.3 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 9.0 %

Total Other Expense (7,621 ) - - - (7,621 )

Income before provision for income taxes 75,114 (2,680 ) (1,167 ) (644 ) 79,605

Provision for income taxes 18,253 (651 ) (284 ) (156 ) 19,344 Net income 56,861 (2,029 ) (883 ) (488 ) 60,261 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 16 - - - 16 Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 56,845 $ (2,029 ) $ (883 ) $ (488 ) $ 60,245

Net income per common share: Diluted $ 1.02 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 1.08

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 31, 2025

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)



GAAP Financial Measure Items Affecting Comparability Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Total MSC Industrial Restructuring and Other Costs Loss on Sale of Property Share Reclassification Litigation Costs Adjusted Total MSC Industrial Net Sales $ 2,791,346 $ - $ - $ - $ 2,791,346

Cost of Goods Sold 1,650,190 - - - 1,650,190

Gross Profit 1,141,156 - - - 1,141,156 Gross Margin 40.9 % - % - % - % 40.9 %

Operating Expenses 917,465 - 1,167 644 915,654 Operating Expenses as % of Sales 32.9 % - % 0.0 % 0.0 % 32.8 %

Restructuring and Other Costs 6,430 6,430 - - -

Income from Operations 217,261 (6,430 ) (1,167 ) (644 ) 225,502 Operating Margin 7.8 % 0.2 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 8.1 %

Total Other Expense (29,832 ) - - - (29,832 )

Income before provision for income taxes 187,429 (6,430 ) (1,167 ) (644 ) 195,670

Provision for income taxes 45,727 (1,574 ) (285 ) (157 ) 47,743 Net income 141,702 (4,856 ) (882 ) (487 ) 147,927 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,080 ) - - - (1,080 ) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 142,782 $ (4,856 ) $ (882 ) $ (487 ) $ 149,007

Net income per common share: Diluted $ 2.55 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 2.67

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

SOURCE: MSC Industrial Direct Co.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/msc-industrial-supply-co.-reports-fiscal-2026-third-quarter-results-1184870