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WKN: 898493 | ISIN: US5535301064 | Ticker-Symbol: 98M
Tradegate
01.07.26 | 12:48
108,00 Euro
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108,20114,0013:04
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ACCESS Newswire
01.07.2026 12:38 Uhr
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MSC Industrial Direct Co.: MSC Industrial Supply Co. Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

FISCAL 2026 Q3 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net sales of $1,047.1 million increased 7.8% YoY

  • Operating income of $106.7 million, or $111.2 million on an adjusted basis1

  • Operating margin of 10.2%, or 10.6% on an adjusted basis1

  • Diluted EPS of $1.44 vs. $1.02 in the prior fiscal year quarter

  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.43 vs. $1.08 in the prior fiscal year quarter1

MELVILLE, NY AND DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE:MSM) ("MSC," "MSC Industrial," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2026 third quarter ended May 30, 2026.

Financial Highlights 2

FY26 Q3

FY25 Q3

Change

FY26 YTD

FY25 YTD

Change

Net Sales

$

1,047.1

$

971.1

7.8

%

$

2,930.5

$

2,791.3

5.0

%

Income from Operations

$

106.7

$

82.7

29.0

%

$

247.8

$

217.3

14.0

%

Operating Margin

10.2

%

8.5

%

8.5

%

7.8

%

Net Income Attributable to MSC

$

80.4

$

56.8

41.4

%

$

174.7

$

142.8

22.3

%

Diluted EPS

$

1.44

3

$

1.02

4

41.2

%

$

3.12

3

$

2.55

4

22.4

%

Adjusted Financial Highlights 2

FY26 Q3

FY25 Q3

Change

FY26 YTD

FY25 YTD

Change

Net Sales

$

1,047.1

$

971.1

7.8

%

$

2,930.5

$

2,791.3

5.0

%

Adjusted Income from Operations 1

$

111.2

$

87.2

27.5

%

$

261.5

$

225.5

16.0

%

Adjusted Operating Margin 1

10.6

%

9.0

%

8.9

%

8.1

%

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MSC 1

$

79.9

$

60.2

32.7

%

$

181.2

$

149.0

21.6

%

Adjusted Diluted EPS 1

$

1.43

3

$

1.08

4

32.4

%

$

3.24

3

$

2.67

4

21.3

%

1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in the schedules accompanying this press release.
2 In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted.
3 Based on 56.0 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY26 Q3 and FY26 YTD.
4 Based on 55.8 million and 55.9 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY25 Q3 and FY25 YTD, respectively.

Martina McIsaac, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our fiscal 3Q results that exceeded expectations provide evidence that we are fundamentally doing more with less and taking the right steps. Underpinning this improved performance was strength in the Core Customer, which continued to outperform the total company, and notable improvement in National Accounts. I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of our team members that has allowed us to advance the strategic changes being made to strengthen the business."

Greg Clark, Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer, added, "Average daily sales exceeded the high-end of our outlook with year-over-year improvement of 7.8% driven by benefits from price and volumes returning to growth in the quarter. We successfully capitalized on this growth by delivering 170 basis points of operating margin expansion, or 160 basis points on an adjusted basis year-over-year, above the higher end of our outlook range. This improved performance resulted in meaningful GAAP and adjusted earnings per share growth of more than 40% and 30% respectively, as well as an incremental operating margin of 32% in the quarter."

McIsaac concluded, "While we are encouraged by these results, there is further room to improve. We will continue advancing the benefits from our strategic initiatives and improving our cost structure that supported our improved performance this quarter. I am confident this progress will continue, which will be critical in the coming quarters as we begin to lap stronger benefits from price."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Outlook

ADS Growth (YoY)

6.5% - 8.5%

Adjusted Operating Margin1

10.0% - 10.8%

Full-Year Fiscal 2026 Outlook for Certain Financial Metrics Maintained

  • Depreciation and amortization expense of ~$100M

  • Interest and other expense of ~$30M2

  • Capital expenditures of ~$90M

  • Free cash flow conversion1 of ~95%

  • Tax rate of ~24.5%-25.5%

1 Guidance provided is a non-GAAP financial measure presented on an adjusted basis. For further details see the Non-GAAP financial measures information presented in the schedules accompanying this press release.
2 Includes $5.1M of Employee Retention Credit tax benefit recognized in the fiscal third quarter

Conference Call Information
MSC will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EDT to review the Company's fiscal 2026 third quarter results. To access the earnings release, webcast, presentation slides and operational statistics, please visit the Company's website at: http://investor.mscdirect.com. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-506-0062 (U.S.) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and providing the access code 895916.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the call and remain available until Wednesday, July 15, 2026. The Company's reporting date for its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter and full year results is scheduled for October 22, 2026.

Contact Information

Investors:

Media:

Ryan Mills, CFA

Leah Kelso

VP, Investor Relations & Business Development

VP, Communications & Sales Enablement

Rmills@mscdirect.com

Leah.Kelso@mscdirect.com

About MSC Industrial Supply Co.
MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and production fastener and hardware products and services. With approximately 2.5 million products, industry-leading inventory management and supply chain solutions, and more than 80 years of experience, we help customers improve productivity, profitability, and operational performance.

Our team of over 7,000 associates partners closely with customers across industries to keep their operations running efficiently today while enabling them with insights and comprehensive solutions to continually rethink, retool, and optimize for a more productive tomorrow.

For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that MSC expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including statements about results of operations and financial condition, expected future results, expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans and other initiatives, and expected future growth and profitability, are forward-looking statements. The words "will," "may," "believes," "anticipates," "thinks," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, statements which refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, statements involving a discussion of strategy, plans or intentions, statements about management's assumptions, projections or predictions of future events or market outlook and any other statement other than a statement of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by MSC or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. In addition, new risks may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict such risks or to assess the impact of such risks on our business or financial results. Accordingly, future results may differ materially from historical results or from those discussed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, the reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate; changing customer and product mixes; volatility in commodity, energy and labor prices, and the impact of prolonged periods of low, high or rapid inflation; competition, including the adoption by competitors of aggressive pricing strategies or sales methods; industry consolidation and other changes in the industrial distribution sector; the applicability of laws and regulations relating to our status as a supplier to the U.S. government and public sector; the credit risk of our customers; our ability to accurately forecast customer demands; interruptions in our ability to make deliveries to customers; supply chain disruptions; our ability to attract and retain sales and customer service personnel; the risk of loss of key suppliers or contractors or key brands; changes to trade policies or trade relationships, including tariff policies; risks associated with opening or expanding our customer fulfillment centers; our ability to estimate the cost of healthcare claims incurred under our self-insurance plan; interruption of operations at our headquarters or customer fulfillment centers; products liability due to the nature of the products that we sell; impairments of goodwill and other indefinite-lived intangible assets; the impact of climate change; operating and financial restrictions imposed by the terms of our material debt instruments; our ability to access additional liquidity; the significant influence that our principal shareholders will continue to have over our decisions; our ability to execute on our E-commerce strategies and maintain our digital platforms; costs associated with maintaining our information technology ("IT") systems and complying with data privacy laws; disruptions or breaches of our IT systems or violations of data privacy laws, including such disruptions or breaches in connection with our E-commerce channels; risks related to online payment methods and other online transactions; the retention of key management personnel; litigation risk due to the nature of our business; failure to comply with environmental, health, and safety laws and regulations; and our ability to comply with, and the costs associated with, social and environmental responsibility policies. Additional information concerning these and other risks is described under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, respectively, and in the other reports and documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)


May 30,
2026

August 30,
2025

ASSETS

(Unaudited)


Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

74,094

$

56,228

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

413,258

423,306

Inventories

684,118

644,090

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

105,280

102,930

Total current assets

1,276,750

1,226,554

Property, plant and equipment, net

343,887

346,706

Goodwill

724,075

723,702

Identifiable intangibles, net

73,819

85,455

Operating lease assets

48,148

52,464

Other assets

28,982

27,183

Total assets

$

2,495,661

$

2,462,064

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities:

Current portion of debt including obligations under finance leases

$

417,219

$

316,868

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

22,500

22,236

Accounts payable

229,418

225,150

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

155,596

165,092

Total current liabilities

824,733

729,346

Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases

89,555

168,831

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

26,150

30,872

Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties

135,802

136,513

Total liabilities

1,076,240

1,065,562

Commitments and Contingencies

Shareholders' Equity:

Preferred Stock

-

-

Class A Common Stock

57

57

Additional paid-in capital

1,107,522

1,093,630

Retained earnings

451,403

432,622

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(19,528

)

(20,736

)

Class A treasury stock, at cost

(120,033

)

(117,363

)

Total MSC Industrial shareholders' equity

1,419,421

1,388,210

Noncontrolling interest

-

8,292

Total shareholders' equity

1,419,421

1,396,502

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,495,661

$

2,462,064

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)


Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended


May 30,
2026

May 31,
2025

May 30,
2026

May 31,
2025

Net sales

$

1,047,083

$

971,145

$

2,930,541

$

2,791,346

Cost of goods sold

616,678

573,406

1,729,871

1,650,190

Gross profit

430,405

397,739

1,200,670

1,141,156

Operating expenses

323,660

312,324

945,570

917,465

Restructuring and other costs

-

2,680

7,324

6,430

Income from operations

106,745

82,735

247,776

217,261

Other income (expense):

Interest expense

(5,383

)

(6,031

)

(16,386

)

(18,332

)

Interest income

156

368

561

942

Other income (expense), net

2,726

(1,958

)

(4,175

)

(12,442

)

Total other expense

(2,501

)

(7,621

)

(20,000

)

(29,832

)

Income before provision for income taxes

104,244

75,114

227,776

187,429

Provision for income taxes

25,539

18,253

55,805

45,727

Net income

78,705

56,861

171,971

141,702

Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(1,657

)

16

(2,679

)

(1,080

)

Net income attributable to MSC Industrial

$

80,362

$

56,845

$

174,650

$

142,782

Per share data attributable to MSC Industrial:

Net income per common share:

Basic

$

1.44

$

1.02

$

3.13

$

2.56

Diluted

$

1.44

$

1.02

$

3.12

$

2.55

Weighted-average shares used in computing
net income per common share:

Basic

55,838

55,694

55,817

55,795

Diluted

55,990

55,765

55,955

55,895

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)


Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended


May 30,
2026

May 31,
2025

May 30,
2026

May 31,
2025

Net income, as reported

$

78,705

$

56,861

$

171,971

$

141,702

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(1,172

)

6,208

1,557

(454

)

Comprehensive income

77,533

63,069

173,528

141,248

Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest:

Net loss (income)

1,657

(16

)

2,679

1,080

Foreign currency translation adjustments

82

(362

)

(349

)

(71

)

Comprehensive income attributable to MSC Industrial

$

79,272

$

62,691

$

175,858

$

142,257

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)


Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended


May 30,
2026

May 31,
2025

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:



Net income

$

171,971

$

141,702

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

75,788

67,501

Amortization of cloud computing arrangements

964

1,439

Non-cash operating lease cost

17,691

17,563

Stock-based compensation

14,423

10,397

Loss on disposal of property

611

1,742

Property, plant and equipment asset impairment

1,890

-

Non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration

(696

)

293

Provision for credit losses

8,054

5,699

Expenditures for cloud computing arrangements

(3,896

)

(4,430

)

Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties

(578

)

(726

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

2,959

(3,806

)

Inventories

(37,951

)

(4,761

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(357

)

(2,335

)

Operating lease liabilities

(17,834

)

(17,700

)

Other assets

4

62

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(7,508

)

40,821

Total adjustments

53,564

111,759

Net cash provided by operating activities

225,535

253,461

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(64,130

)

(71,109

)

Cash used in acquisitions

(240

)

(790

)

Net proceeds from sale of property

1,057

30,336

Net cash used in investing activities

(63,313

)

(41,563

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

Repurchases of Class A Common Stock

(13,894

)

(39,138

)

Payments of regular cash dividends

(145,752

)

(142,252

)

Proceeds from sale of Class A Common Stock in connection with Associate Stock Purchase Plan

2,999

3,193

Borrowings under credit facilities

271,000

239,250

Payments under credit facilities

(251,000

)

(226,750

)

Purchase of noncontrolling interest

(8,195

)

-

Other, net

568

(3,901

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(144,274

)

(169,598

)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(82

)

(196

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

17,866

42,104

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

56,228

29,588

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$

74,094

$

71,692


Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:

Cash paid for income taxes

$

58,763

$

35,402

Cash paid for interest

$

16,448

$

18,036

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MSC's unaudited selected financial data presented consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP incremental operating margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude items such as share reclassification litigation costs, employee retention credit ("ERC") tax benefit, restructuring and other costs, property, plant and equipment asset impairment and loss on sale of property (prior year), and tax effects, as well as free cash flow conversion, which is a measure calculated using free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP or alternatives for GAAP financial measures and may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and should only be used to evaluate MSC's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measure.

This press release also includes certain forward-looking information that is not presented in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted operating margin and free cash flow conversion. The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP cannot be made available without unreasonable efforts because a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures would require the Company to predict the timing and likelihood of potential future events such as restructurings, M&A activity, capital expenditures and other infrequent or unusual gains and losses. Neither the timing or likelihood of these events, nor their probable significance, can be quantified with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, a reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not provided.

  • Incremental Operating Margin and Adjusted Incremental Operating Margin

The Company defines Incremental Operating Margin as the change in year-over-year Income from Operations as a percentage of the change in year-over-year Net Sales and Adjusted Incremental Operating Margin as Incremental Operating Margin adjusted to exclude such items listed above from Income from Operations. The Company's management believes that Incremental Operating Margin is useful because it shows the direction that operating profit margins are moving as a result of changes in net sales between periods, and that, by excluding the aforementioned items, Adjusted Incremental Operating Margin helps to more clearly show, on a comparable basis between periods, trends in the Company's underlying business and results of operations. The Company believes that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.

  • Free Cash Flow ("FCF") and Free Cash Flow Conversion ("FCF Conversion")

FCF is a non-GAAP financial measure. FCF is used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP, and FCF should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure. FCF, which we reconcile to "Net cash provided by operating activities," is cash flow from operations reduced by "Expenditures for property, plant and equipment". We believe that FCF, although similar to cash flow from operations, is a useful additional measure since capital expenditures are a necessary component of ongoing operations. Management also views FCF, as a measure of the Company's ability to reduce debt, add to cash balances, pay dividends, and repurchase stock. FCF has limitations due to the fact that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, FCF does not incorporate payments made on finance lease obligations or required debt service payments. In addition, different companies define FCF differently. Therefore, we believe it is important to view FCF as a complement to our entire consolidated statements of cash flows. FCF Conversion is useful to investors for the foregoing reasons and as a measure of the rate at which the Company converts its net income reported in accordance with GAAP to cash inflows, which helps investors assess whether the Company is generating sufficient cash flow to provide an adequate return.

  • Results Excluding Share Reclassification Litigation Costs, ERC Tax Benefit, Restructuring and Other Costs, Property, Plant and Equipment Asset Impairment and Loss on Sale of Property (prior year), and tax effects.

In calculating certain non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude items such as share reclassification litigation costs, ERC tax benefit, restructuring and other costs, property, plant and equipment asset impairment and loss on sale of property (prior year), and tax effects.

Management makes these adjustments to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a comparable basis between periods, for comparing with forecasts and strategic plans, for identifying and analyzing trends in the Company's underlying business and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Thirteen Weeks Ended May 30, 2026
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)


GAAP Financial Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP Financial Measure


Total MSC Industrial

Share Reclassification Litigation Costs

ERC Tax Benefit

Adjusted Total MSC Industrial

Net Sales

$

1,047,083

$

-

$

-

$

1,047,083


Cost of Goods Sold

616,678

-

-

616,678


Gross Profit

430,405

-

-

430,405

Gross Margin

41.1

%

-

%

-

%

41.1

%


Operating Expenses

323,660

4,489

-

319,171

Operating Expenses as % of Sales

30.9

%

(0.4)

%

-

%

30.5

%


Income from Operations

106,745

(4,489

)

-

111,234

Operating Margin

10.2

%

0.4

%

-

%

10.6

%


Total Other Expense

(2,501

)

-

5,129

(7,630

)


Income before provision for income taxes

104,244

(4,489

)

5,129

103,604


Provision for income taxes

25,539

(1,100

)

1,256

25,383

Net income

78,705

(3,389

)

3,873

78,221

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(1,657

)

-

-

(1,657

)

Net income attributable to MSC Industrial

$

80,362

$

(3,389

)

$

3,873

$

79,878


Net income per common share:

Diluted

$

1.44

$

(0.06

)

$

0.07

$

1.43

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 30, 2026
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)


GAAP Financial Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP Financial Measure


Total MSC Industrial

Restructuring and Other Costs

Share Reclassification Litigation Costs

ERC Tax Benefit

Property, Plant and Equipment Asset Impairment

Adjusted Total MSC Industrial

Net Sales

$

2,930,541

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

2,930,541


Cost of Goods Sold

1,729,871

-

-

-

-

1,729,871


Gross Profit

1,200,670

-

-

-

-

1,200,670

Gross Margin

41.0

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

41.0

%


Operating Expenses

945,570

-

4,540

-

1,890

939,140

Operating Expenses as % of Sales

32.3

%

-

%

(0.2)

%

-

%

(0.1)

%

32.0

%


Restructuring and Other Costs

7,324

7,324

-

-

-

-


Income from Operations

247,776

(7,324

)

(4,540

)

-

(1,890

)

261,530

Operating Margin

8.5

%

0.2

%

0.2

%

-

%

0.1

%

8.9

%


Total Other Expense

(20,000

)

-

-

5,129

-

(25,129

)


Income before provision for income taxes

227,776

(7,324

)

(4,540

)

5,129

(1,890

)

236,401


Provision for income taxes

55,805

(1,794

)

(1,113

)

1,257

(463

)

57,918

Net income

171,971

(5,530

)

(3,427

)

3,872

(1,427

)

178,483

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(2,679

)

-

-

-

-

(2,679

)

Net income attributable to MSC Industrial

$

174,650

$

(5,530

)

$

(3,427

)

$

3,872

$

(1,427

)

$

181,162


Net income per common share:

Diluted

$

3.12

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.06

)

$

0.07

$

(0.03

)

$

3.24

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Thirteen Weeks Ended May 30, 2026 and May 31, 2025
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)


GAAP Financial Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP Financial Measure


Total MSC Industrial

Restructuring and Other Costs

Share Reclassification Litigation Costs

Loss on Sale of Property

Adjusted Total MSC Industrial

Net Sales - thirteen weeks ended May 30, 2026

$

1,047,083

-

-

-

$

1,047,083


Net Sales - thirteen weeks ended May 31, 2025

971,145

-

-

-

971,145


Income from Operations - thirteen weeks ended May 30, 2026

106,745

-

(4,489

)

-

111,234


Income from Operations - thirteen weeks ended May 31, 2025

82,735

(2,680

)

(644

)

(1,167

)

87,226


Incremental Operating Margin - thirteen weeks ended May 30, 2026

31.6

%

(3.5)

%

5.1

%

(1.5)

%

31.6

%

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 30, 2026 and May 31, 2025
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)


GAAP Financial Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP Financial Measure


Total MSC Industrial

Restructuring and Other Costs

Share Reclassification Litigation Costs

Property, Plant and Equipment Asset Impairment

Loss on Sale of Property

Adjusted Total MSC Industrial

Net Sales - thirty-nine weeks ended May 30, 2026

$

2,930,541

-

-

-

-

$

2,930,541


Net Sales - thirty-nine weeks ended May 31, 2025

2,791,346

-

-

-

-

2,791,346


Income from Operations - thirty-nine weeks ended May 30, 2026

247,776

(7,324

)

(4,540

)

(1,890

)

-

261,530


Income from Operations - thirty-nine weeks ended May 31, 2025

217,261

(6,430

)

(644

)

-

(1,167

)

225,502


Incremental Operating Margin - thirty-nine weeks ended May 30, 2026

21.9

%

0.6

%

2.8

%

1.4

%

(0.8)

%

25.9

%

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Thirteen Weeks Ended May 31, 2025
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)


GAAP Financial Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP Financial Measure


Total MSC Industrial

Restructuring and Other Costs

Loss on Sale of Property

Share Reclassification Litigation Costs

Adjusted Total MSC Industrial

Net Sales

$

971,145

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

971,145


Cost of Goods Sold

573,406

-

-

-

573,406


Gross Profit

397,739

-

-

-

397,739

Gross Margin

41.0

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

41.0

%


Operating Expenses

312,324

-

1,167

644

310,513

Operating Expenses as % of Sales

32.2

%

-

%

(0.1)

%

(0.1)

%

32.0

%


Restructuring and Other Costs

2,680

2,680

-

-

-


Income from Operations

82,735

(2,680

)

(1,167

)

(644

)

87,226

Operating Margin

8.5

%

0.3

%

0.1

%

0.1

%

9.0

%


Total Other Expense

(7,621

)

-

-

-

(7,621

)


Income before provision for income taxes

75,114

(2,680

)

(1,167

)

(644

)

79,605


Provision for income taxes

18,253

(651

)

(284

)

(156

)

19,344

Net income

56,861

(2,029

)

(883

)

(488

)

60,261

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

16

-

-

-

16

Net income attributable to MSC Industrial

$

56,845

$

(2,029

)

$

(883

)

$

(488

)

$

60,245


Net income per common share:

Diluted

$

1.02

$

(0.04

)

$

(0.02

)

$

(0.01

)

$

1.08

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 31, 2025
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)


GAAP Financial Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP Financial Measure


Total MSC Industrial

Restructuring and Other Costs

Loss on Sale of Property

Share Reclassification Litigation Costs

Adjusted Total MSC Industrial

Net Sales

$

2,791,346

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

2,791,346


Cost of Goods Sold

1,650,190

-

-

-

1,650,190


Gross Profit

1,141,156

-

-

-

1,141,156

Gross Margin

40.9

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

40.9

%


Operating Expenses

917,465

-

1,167

644

915,654

Operating Expenses as % of Sales

32.9

%

-

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

32.8

%


Restructuring and Other Costs

6,430

6,430

-

-

-


Income from Operations

217,261

(6,430

)

(1,167

)

(644

)

225,502

Operating Margin

7.8

%

0.2

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

8.1

%


Total Other Expense

(29,832

)

-

-

-

(29,832

)


Income before provision for income taxes

187,429

(6,430

)

(1,167

)

(644

)

195,670


Provision for income taxes

45,727

(1,574

)

(285

)

(157

)

47,743

Net income

141,702

(4,856

)

(882

)

(487

)

147,927

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(1,080

)

-

-

-

(1,080

)

Net income attributable to MSC Industrial

$

142,782

$

(4,856

)

$

(882

)

$

(487

)

$

149,007


Net income per common share:

Diluted

$

2.55

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.02

)

$

(0.01

)

$

2.67

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

SOURCE: MSC Industrial Direct Co.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/msc-industrial-supply-co.-reports-fiscal-2026-third-quarter-results-1184870

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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