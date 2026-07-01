

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss retail sales increased at the quickest pace in nearly a year in May, data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed on Wednesday.



In real terms, retail sales climbed 3.5 percent yearly in May, faster than the revised 1.7 percent growth in April. Meanwhile, sales were expected to rise only by 0.8 percent. Moreover, this was the quickest growth since June 2025, when sales rose 4.2 percent.



Excluding service stations, total retail sales were 3.4 percent higher.



The annual sales growth in non-food products improved to 4.0 percent from 2.3 percent, and that in food items quickened to 2.6 percent from 0.5 percent. Data showed that online sales were 4.2 percent higher compared to last year.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.5 percent versus a 0.2 percent gain in April.



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