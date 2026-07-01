

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Uncertainty surrounding the U.S.-Iran peace talks as well as anxiety ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's comments at the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking impacted market sentiment on Wednesday morning. The keenly anticipated jobs data due from the U.S. on Thursday morning also weighed on sentiment.



Wall Street Futures have declined. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly negative note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index has rallied a little less than a quarter percent. Bond yields have hardened across regions.



Crude oil prices have dropped a little less than a percent. Gold prices have declined a little less than a quarter percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,202.60, down 0.22% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,479.90, down 0.25% Germany's DAX at 25,077.37, up 0.39% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,457.66, down 0.38% France's CAC 40 at 8,356.09, down 0.57% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,314.86, down 0.21% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 70,486.00, up 0.60% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,722.90, down 0.64% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,112.45, up 0.44% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,881.02, down 0.63% (June 30) South Korea's KOSPI at 8,303.41, down 2.04%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 101.38, up 0.19% EUR/USD at 1.1394, down 0.23% GBP/USD at 1.3253, down 0.07% USD/JPY at 162.68, up 0.10% AUD/USD at 0.6892, down 0.39% USD/CAD at 1.4218, up 0.14%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.471%, up 1.15% Germany at 2.9296%, up 0.66% France at 3.689%, up 0.88% U.K. at 4.7939%, up 0.71% Japan at 2.704%, up 0.63%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $72.35, down 0.82%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $68.98, down 0.75%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,030.85, down 0.19%. Silver Futures (Sep) at $58.91, down 1.68%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $58,801.19, down 0.87% Ethereum at $1,578.08, down 0.38% BNB at $544.42, down 0.85% XRP at $1.04, up 0.18% Solana at $75.34, up 2.22%



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