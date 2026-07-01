

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed a rule that would replace the longstanding prohibition on civil supersonic flight in the United States with a modern, performance-based regulatory framework.



The proposed rule sets a noise-based certification standard for supersonic aircraft. In addition to this first rule, FAA said it plans to propose another rule later this year, establishing landing and takeoff noise standards for supersonic aircraft.



Together, these actions will give manufacturers the guidance they need to finalize their designs and bring these exciting innovations online.



The FAA aims to finalize both rules by mid-2027.



The X-59 Quesst, an American experimental supersonic aircraft, is under development by Lockheed Martin for NASA's Low-Boom Flight Demonstrator project.



During a test flight on April 3, the X-59 completed its first wheels up flight, reaching 20,000 feet and approximately 460 mph.On June 5, the aircraft went supersonic speed to approximately Mach 1.1 for the first time. One week later, it reached Mach 1.4.



It is expected to cruise at a speed of 937 mph at an altitude of 55,000 ft.



Commercial airlines generally fly between 550 and 600 miles per hour.



One key to enabling supersonic travel is reducing the noise experienced by sonic booms. One means of achieving this is using a flight technique called Mach cutoff where the aircraft design, atmospheric conditions, speed, and altitude work in combination to ensure the sonic boom bends and refracts back into the atmosphere, significantly reducing its ground-level impact.



Thanks to massive innovations in supersonic technology, it will be possible to safely operate these innovative aircraft without a sonic boom. When operational, next-gen supersonic planes will drastically reduce travel times - enabling faster movement of people and goods.



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