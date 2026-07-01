

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer sentiment improved somewhat in May to the highest level in four months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 33.8 in June from 33.6 in May. The expected score was 34.1.



The survey was conducted on June 15 among 8,400 households.



The sub-index measuring overall livelihood strengthened by 0.8 points to 32.0 in June. Similarly, the index for the willingness to buy durable goods increased to 24.6 from 24.4. The employment index improved slightly from 38.4 to 38.3, while the income growth index remained stable at 40.3.



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