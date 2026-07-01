

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound rose to nearly a 1-year high of 0.8593 against the euro and nearly a 6-month high of 1.0739 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 0.8618 and 1.0709, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound edged up to 1.3257 and 215.65 from early lows of 1.3229 and 215.20, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.84 against the euro, 1.08 against the franc, 1.34 against the greenback and 217.00 against the yen.



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