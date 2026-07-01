

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Tregzi, the first regulatory T (Treg) cell-based immunotherapy for improving chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD)-free survival in adult patients with blood cancers undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT). It represents a novel approach to allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in some adult patients with high-risk blood cancers. It addresses an important need in transplantation, where curing the cancer is often only part of the challenge; avoiding chronic GVHD is equally important for long-term outcomes.



Tregzi uses stem cells and immune cells collected from blood of a closely matched donor to help the body fight cancer while reducing the risk of a serious complication called chronic GVHD - a condition that can occur when transplanted donor blood cells attack the patient's body. Patients receive this treatment after undergoing chemotherapy to prepare their bodies for a bone marrow or stem cell transplant.



'For patients with blood cancers who need stem cell transplantation, chronic graft-versus-host disease has long been one of the most feared and difficult-to-prevent complications,' said Karim Mikhail, Acting Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER). 'Today's approval offers a genuine new approach that can help reconstitute the immune system while substantially reducing that risk and reflects the promise of what cellular therapy can deliver for patients.'



Tregzi is a donor-derived cellular immunotherapy composed of three cell components: purified hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs), Treg cells, and conventional T (Tcon) cells, each derived from the mobilized peripheral blood of an 8/8 HLA-matched related or unrelated donor. Treg cells are a type of immune cell that help regulate immune responses and maintain immune tolerance. Tregzi is designed to reduce the risk of chronic GVHD during reconstitution of the patient's blood-forming and immune systems.



The safety and effectiveness of Tregzi were established through a clinical trial in which 187 adult patients with blood cancers were randomly assigned to receive either Tregzi or a standard stem cell transplant. Patients who received Tregzi achieved significantly higher rates of chronic GVHD-free survival.



The FDA granted approval of Tregzi to Orca Biosystems, Inc.



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