Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Debuts PKI Cloud Suite for Microsoft 365 GCC and GCC High Environments

New bizhub MFP integration brings CAC/PIV-based identity, secure cloud scan and secure print release to federal and other high-assurance organizations

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) has introduced?PKI Cloud Suite, a new secure document workflow solution developed for agencies, contractors and other organizations operating in Microsoft 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) and GCC High environments. The offering is designed to extend certificate-based identity controls to multifunction print infrastructure, helping organizations align print and scan workflows with broader Zero Trust and cloud modernization initiatives.

"With identity services such as Microsoft Entra ID becoming central to modern security architectures, agencies and contractors need a way to extend strong, certificate-based authentication to every critical endpoint, including the MFP," said Chris Bilello, Vice President, Business Solutions Development, Konica Minolta. "PKI Cloud Suite is designed to help bring print and scan infrastructure into alignment with cloud-first, identity-centric security strategies. By combining secure Microsoft cloud integration with embedded HID ActivClient middleware, we are helping customers modernize document workflows for highly regulated environments."

PKI Cloud Suite's approach to integrating CAC/PIV-based authentication with Microsoft 365 government cloud environments has earned industry recognition, recently receiving a 2026 Government Security Award from Security Today, highlighting its ability to modernize and secure mission-critical document workflows.



"This is about treating print infrastructure as part of the enterprise security posture, rather than as a disconnected peripheral system," Bilello added. "For organizations operating in federal and other high-security environments, that shift is increasingly important as Zero Trust principles continue to reshape access, identity and device security expectations."

As federal agencies and their partners continue migrating from legacy on-premises environments to cloud-based identity architectures, print infrastructure remains a critical but often under-addressed endpoint. Konica Minolta's PKI Cloud Suite is designed to close that gap by enabling CAC/PIV-based authentication at the bizhub MFP and tying document access to Microsoft Entra ID-based identity controls. The result is a more secure framework for user authentication, cloud scanning and print release in environments where document security and access assurance are mission-critical.

The suite includes three applications available through the Konica Minolta MarketPlace:?PKI Card Authentication Entra ID, ?PKI Card Scan to OneDrive,?and?PKI Card Universal Print Release. Together, they create a unified framework for extending trusted identity to print and scan operations without relying on traditional, fragmented approaches to device access and workflow control.

A foundational element of the platform is embedded HID Global ActivID ActivClient software, which Konica Minolta utilizes to support high-security authentication for government and enterprise environments that require Common Access Card (CAC) and Personal Identity Verification (PIV) card security. By embedding ActivClient directly into Konica Minolta bizhub multifunction printers (MFPs), the solution helps extend the same level of trusted identity verification to the MFP that users rely on at their workstation. This enables CAC/PIV-based two-factor authentication at the device, supports PKI-based credential validation and provides a secure foundation for authenticated document workflows, including scan and print operations in Microsoft 365 government cloud environments.

With PKI Cloud Suite, users authenticate at the MFP with their CAC or PIV card and PIN, enabling secure access to authorized workflows tied to their cloud identity. Once authenticated, users can access secure scan-to-OneDrive capabilities and securely release their own Microsoft Universal Print jobs at the device. This approach helps reduce operational complexity while reinforcing access control, accountability and protection of sensitive information at the point of use.

The PKI Cloud Suite applications include:

PKI Card Authentication Entra ID?- Enables certificate-based authentication to Microsoft Entra ID using CAC/PIV credentials and PIN entry at the MFP, providing multifactor access to the device and its authorized functions.

PKI Card Scan to OneDrive?- Allows authenticated users to access Microsoft OneDrive through a secure single sign-on experience and scan directly to their cloud storage destination without re-entering credentials.

PKI Card Universal Print Release?- Enables secure release of Microsoft Universal Print jobs by displaying only the authenticated user's queued jobs on the device panel for selection and release.

Konica Minolta said the new suite is intended for government and related organizations seeking to modernize secure document workflows while reducing dependence on legacy infrastructure. The company positions the platform as a way to help agencies and contractors extend certificate-based access controls and cloud identity policies to business-critical print and scan environments.

Learn more about Konica Minolta's PKI Cloud Solution and its features and functionality here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey?began more than 150 years ago with a vision to see and do things differently. Today, the company partners with clients to?Give Shape to Ideas?by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT services, intelligent information management, video security solutions, managed print services, office technology, and industrial and commercial print solutions.?Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list , included on CRN's MSP 500 list?numerous?times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market?by Brand Keys for nineteen consecutive years and presented with?Keypoint?Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its? bizhub One i-Series . For more information, visit Konica Minolta?? online ??and follow?us?on? Facebook , YouTube ,? LinkedIn ?and? Twitter .?

Konica Minolta Contact

Steve Sabato

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

+1 551-500-2659

ssabato@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/konica-minolta-debuts-pki-cloud-suite-for-microsoft-365-gcc-and-1179503