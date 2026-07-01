

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The euro fell to nearly a 1-year low of 0.8593 against the pound and a 2-day low of 1.1380 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 0.8618 and 1.1414, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the euro advanced to 185.17 and 0.9226 from early highs of 185.71 and 0.9236, respectively.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.85 against the pound, 1.12 against the greenback, 182.00 against the yen and 0.91 against the franc.



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