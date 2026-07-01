Neobo Fastigheter AB: Neobo divests properties in Vårberg for SEK 104 million

Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ) has divested the leasehold properties Örnholmen 3 and 4 in Vårberg, Stockholm, at an underlying property value of SEK 104 million.

The transaction was completed as a share deal, and the underlying property value of SEK 104 million is 18 percent above the book value as of 31 March 2026. A deduction for deferred tax of 5.15 percent has been applied. The buyer is Liljebo Fastigheter, and closing will take place in October 2026.

-We continue to optimize our property portfolio, this time by divesting low-yielding properties in Vårberg. The sale releases capital that will be used for investments with higher returns, with the aim of increasing Neobo's earnings per share. We are delighted that Liljebo, which already owns properties in Vårberg, will take over and continue its successful development of the area, says Ylva Sarby Westman, CEO of Neobo.

One of the properties comprises a residential building with 47 apartments and a lettable area of 4,370 sq.m. Following the transaction, Neobo no longer owns any properties in Vårberg.

-We are pleased to continue expanding our portfolio. Following the acquisition, we will manage nearly 400 apartments concentrated in Vårberg. We have strong confidence in the area and take a long-term approach to our local property management, with the ambition to further grow our portfolio, says Omid Noghabai, CEO of Liljebo Fastigheter.

For more information, please contact:

Ylva Sarby Westman, CEO

mobile: +46 (0) 706 90 65 97 e-mail: ylva.sarby.westman@neobo.se

About Us

Neobo is a real estate company that manages and refines residential properties over the long term in municipalities with strong demand for rental apartments. Our vision is to create attractive and sustainable living environments where people can thrive and feel secure. Neobo's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol NEOBO and ISIN code SE0005034550.

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Örnholmen 3 and 4 Vårberg