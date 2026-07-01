Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Pentagon-Magnetverbot in 185 Tagen: Eine einzige Manganknolle rettet die Lieferkette
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A414WM | ISIN: KYG739441031 | Ticker-Symbol: FL3
Tradegate
01.07.26 | 16:45
10,380 Euro
+9,84 % +0,930
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REAL ASSET ACQUISITION CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REAL ASSET ACQUISITION CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,4009,54017:43
10,46010,58017:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2026 12:36 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IQM Quantum Computers Oyj: Changes in the Board of Directors of IQM

IQM Quantum Computers Plc, Stock Exchange Release, July 1, 2026 at 13:35 (EEST)

IQM Quantum Computers Plc ("IQM") has today completed its business combination with Real Asset Acquisition Corp. (the "Business Combination"). The Business Combination was announced by way of a stock exchange release earlier today.

IQM's unanimous shareholders on February 27, 2026, conditionally elected Juho Sarvikas and Jeff Tuder to the Board of Directors. The commencement of the terms of office of the persons was subject to the completion of the Business Combination.

As a result of the completion of the Business Combination, Juho Sarvikas and Jeff Tuder have today commenced their terms of office on the Board of Directors of IQM. Following the completion of the Business Combination, the Board of Directors of IQM consists of seven (7) members: Sierk Pötting (Chair of the Board), Alex Doll, Jan Goetz, Hannu Martola, Juho Sarvikas, Jeff Tuder and Barbara Venneman.

For further information, please contact:

Blair Robertson, Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development

Investor Relations Officer

Investors@iqm.tech

About IQM Quantum Computers

IQM Quantum Computers is a global leader in superconducting quantum computing, delivering full-stack quantum systems and cloud platform access to enterprises, research institutions, high-performance computing centers, and national laboratories worldwide. IQM's open and modular architecture enables customers to own, control, and integrate quantum systems directly into their workflows. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Espoo, Finland, with major operations in Munich, Germany, it has over?400 employees globally and one of the industry's strongest track records in deployed quantum systems across Europe, Asia, and North America.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.