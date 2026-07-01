SEALSQ to Bring Post Quantum Security to the Automotive Industry

Geneva, Switzerland, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Enabling secure zonal architectures with chiplet-based Hardware Security Modules and pre-certified Secure Enclave IP to be integrated into next-generation automotive SoCs.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced its vision and roadmap aiming to secure the next generation of vehicles against both today's cyberattacks and tomorrow's quantum threats. This strategic expansion into automotive cybersecurity is expected to increase SEALSQ's addressable market and deepen its role in software-defined, connected vehicles.

Drawing on its in-house SEALSQ ASIC Design Services, the Company aims to deliver tailor-made, safe-and-secure automotive silicon with post-quantum cryptography (PQC) designed in from the architecture up, made available at every level of the vehicle, from Trusted Platform Modules (TPMs) and secure microcontrollers (sMCUs) to embedded Hardware Security Module (HSM) IP, chiplet-based Hardware Security Modules (CHSMs) and full custom Quantum-Resistant ASICs (QASIC).

The global automotive semiconductor market is expected to grow significantly over the next decade as OEMs accelerate electrification, connectivity and autonomy, making cybersecurity-by-design a critical requirement in future platforms.

As vehicles become AI-driven, software-defined, connected and autonomous, cybersecurity has become inseparable from functional safety: a compromised electronic control unit (ECU) is no longer only a data problem, it is a safety problem. Modern vehicles must therefore be engineered to be both safe and secure by design, in line with ISO 26262 (functional safety) and ISO/SAE 21434 (cybersecurity engineering), and with the UNECE R155 type-approval regime now in force for new vehicles across Europe. Because a car built today may remain on the road for 15 to 20 years, the cryptography protecting it must stay trustworthy well into the quantum-computing era, long after "harvest-now, decrypt-later" attacks have begun to threaten data and firmware protected only by classical algorithms.

A unique combination: decades of security expertise meets automotive silicon design

SEALSQ combines decades of security expertise with world-class custom-silicon capability. In 2025, SEALSQ acquired IC'Alps, adding close to 100 specialized ASIC design engineers, many with deep automotive IC design backgrounds, to form SEALSQ ASIC Design Services, the Company's European centre for custom integrated-circuit and system-on-chip development. This combination positions SEALSQ ASIC Design Services as a uniquely capable partner able to define tailor-made architectures that embed post-quantum security directly into automotive silicon, the foundation of SEALSQ's QASIC (Quantum-Resistant ASIC) concept. Its automotive design flow builds on an ISO 26262, IATF 16949 and ISO/SAE 21434-compliant heritage, enabling ASIL-rated, safe-and-secure devices, while its partnerships with leading foundries across both leading-edge and specialty process nodes let customers integrate security into virtually any architecture, from a discrete companion device to a chiplet inside a large zonal or central-compute SoC.

Post-quantum protection at every level of the vehicle

Rather than a one-size-fits-all product, SEALSQ's ambition is to provide broad PQC protection across an expanded product line, empowering OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and semiconductor makers to tailor their respective security strategies. SEALSQ's product line includes:

TPM - automotive Trusted Platform Modules for a standardised, certifiable root of trust.

automotive Trusted Platform Modules for a standardised, certifiable root of trust. sMCU - secure microcontrollers that combine embedded processing with a hardened, quantum-resistant security core.

secure microcontrollers that combine embedded processing with a hardened, quantum-resistant security core. HSM IP - licensable Hardware Security Module IP that semiconductor makers can integrate into their own SoCs.

licensable Hardware Security Module IP that semiconductor makers can integrate into their own SoCs. CHSM - chiplet-based Hardware Security Modules that couple a pre-certified secure enclave to a large processor in advanced packaging.

chiplet-based Hardware Security Modules that couple a pre-certified secure enclave to a large processor in advanced packaging. QASIC - fully custom Quantum-Resistant ASICs, co-designed for a specific safety, security and performance envelope.





As automotive electrical/electronic architectures consolidate into powerful zonal and central-compute platforms, security is increasingly delivered as a dedicated companion to the main processor, a secure enclave or a chiplet-based HSM tightly coupled to it. SEALSQ is developing exactly these building blocks, so that OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and semiconductor makers can add a quantum-resistant root of trust to their own designs without re-architecting their core silicon.

Secure against tomorrow's quantum threats and today's classical attacks

Critically, SEALSQ's post-quantum designs are engineered to resist classical attacks as well as quantum ones. They are crypto-agile, supporting hybrid classical-plus-PQC schemes for a smooth migration, and are hardened at the hardware level against the side-channel and fault-injection attacks that threaten vehicles today. Customers therefore gain protection against current cyber threats immediately, and long-term resilience against quantum-enabled attacks over the vehicle's full operational life.

Beyond silicon: support all the way to system certification

SEALSQ ASIC Design Services goes beyond chip design and supply. It offers a complete, end-to-end path, from secure architecture definition and security-IP creation, through design, certified production and supply-chain management, to lifecycle management, and it supports customers into their own system-level safety and cybersecurity certification process. This lowers integration risk and shortens time-to-market for the OEMs and Tier 1s that must ultimately demonstrate compliance at vehicle level.

"In the vehicle, safety and security can no longer be separated, and today's cyber risks cannot be separated from tomorrow's quantum threats," said Carlos Moreira, Chairman & CEO of SEALSQ. "With SEALSQ ASIC Design Services and our QASIC roadmap, we give the automotive industry a sovereign partner able to design post-quantum security into the silicon itself, at whatever level the customer needs, and to stand beside them all the way to certification. This approach helps ensure that the software-defined vehicle both safe and secure for its entire life on the road and expands SEALSQ's presence in one of the fastest-growing semiconductor end-markets."

"Automotive customers are asking for one thing: silicon that is safe, secure and built to last," said Jean-Luc Triouleyre, General Manager of SEALSQ ASIC Design Services. "By bringing together close to 100 automotive-experienced ASIC engineers with SEALSQ's post-quantum IP under one roof, we can co-design tailor-made devices, from secure MCUs to chiplet-based security modules, that are compliant with ISO 26262 and ISO/SAE 21434 and resistant to both classical and quantum attacks. It is a capability that neither a pure security vendor nor a pure design house can offer on its own."

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.