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WKN: 886455 | ISIN: GB0009895292 | Ticker-Symbol: ZEG
Tradegate
01.07.26 | 19:06
161,75 Euro
-2,56 % -4,25
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
161,30161,6519:08
161,20161,5519:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2026 16:00 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AstraZeneca PLC: Admission of Further Securities to Trading

1 July 2026

Notification of Admission of Further Securities to Trading (PRM 1.6.4R)

The following notification is made in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

AstraZeneca PLC

b)

LEI

PY6ZZQWO2IZFZC3IOL08

2

Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading

a)

Name, type and identification code

Ordinary Shares of $0.25 each

ISIN: GB0009895292

b)

Regulated market

London Stock Exchange - Main Market

c)

Number of further securities issued and admitted

14,784

d)

Total number of securities in issue following admission

1,551,024,534

e)

Fungibility

Fully fungible with existing Ordinary Shares

3

Admission details

a)

Date of admission

Issued between 1 June 2026 to 30 June 2026 (admitted under a block admission dated 29 January 2021)

b)

Prospectus information

Prospectus: N/A

Supplementary: N/A

Company's webpage: https://www.astrazeneca.com

c)

Coverage of notification

Admission of shares under the Company's employee share schemes from 1 June 2026 up to 30 June 2026, admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the Company's existing block admission of shares dated 29 January 2021.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Disease, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Social Media @AstraZeneca.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Media contacts, click here.

Matthew Bowden
Company Secretary

AstraZeneca PLC

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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