

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than four years in June as greater output and a steeper rise in new orders supported growth, survey data from S&P Global showed on Wednesday.



The purchasing managers' index, or PMI, for the manufacturing sector rose to 53.9 in June from 52.2 in May. A reading above 50 suggests expansion.



Apart from greater output and a steeper rise in new orders, the positive impact was attributed to customer stockpiling and stronger demand conditions, the survey said.



In line with higher new orders, firms raised their purchasing activity amid efforts to build safety stocks.



On the price front, inflationary pressures eased from their recent highs in June as output and input prices rose at slower rates.



Nonetheless, business confidence slipped slightly from May. The overall positive sentiment was pinned on stronger demand conditions and expectations of greater geopolitical stability.



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