

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthropic has announced that the U.S. Department of Commerce has lifted the export restrictions on its Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models.



This change allows the company to give wider access once again, following the limitations put in place back in mid-June due to national security issues.



Starting Wednesday, Claude Fable 5 will be available worldwide on Claude, Claude.ai, and Claude Code. Eligible Pro, Max, Team, and some enterprise users can expect to benefit from up to 50% of their weekly usage limits until July 7.



Additionally, access to Mythos 5 has been restored for select U.S. organizations thanks to government approval, and Anthropic plans to keep expanding access through its Glasswing cybersecurity initiative. They also intend to bring Fable 5 back to platforms such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Foundry as soon as they can.



These restrictions had forced Anthropic to halt access for all foreign nationals, raising concerns about how delays might favor AI developers in China. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick mentioned that the administration collaborated closely with Anthropic to ensure these models are approved while maintaining the right safeguards.



This decision comes as the Trump administration steps up its oversight of advanced AI systems, introducing a new voluntary review framework for cutting-edge AI models.



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