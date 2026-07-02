

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was down 13.7 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 559.203 trillion yen.



That missed expectations for a fall of 10.0 percent following the 12.2 percent decline in May.



Banknotes in circulation fell 1.8 percent, while coins in circulation slipped 1.1percent. Current account balances lost 16.4 percent, including a 14.6 percent drop in reserve balances.



For the second quarter of 2026, the monetary base was down an annual 12.4 percent.



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