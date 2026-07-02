

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MIELY, MIELF, 6503.T) and Infostellar Inc., a Japanese provider of cloud-based ground station services for satellite operators, jointly announced that Mitsubishi has acquired Infostellar on July 1. Infostellar is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi.



Masahiko Arai, Mitsubishi Electric's Executive Officer, Group President, Defense & Space Systems, said: 'As the use of outer space diversifies and global demand for satellite-based services increases, Infostellar's innovative business model for cloud-based ground station services will enable the Mitsubishi Electric Group to strengthen its defense and space systems business.'



The two companies aim to expand ground station services for satellite operators to meet growing global demand.



The two parties will develop timely space communications infrastructure to meet the requirements of operators of small-satellite constellations, as well as reduce their initial investment and operational burdens.



Leveraging their infrastructure, Mitsubishi and Infostellar aim to create new business models in the space industry.



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