

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Viking Acquisition Corp. II (VII.U) on Wednesday priced its initial public offering of 20 million units at $10 per unit.



The offering is expected to close on July 6.



The offering is expected to raise $200 million in gross proceeds.



The company said each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share.



The underwriters have a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million units to cover over-allotments, if any.



The units are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'VII U' on July 2.



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