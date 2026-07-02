

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Land Company PLC (BLND.L), a real estate investment trust, on Thursday confirmed that Joanne McNamara will join the company as chief executive officer and executive director on September 14, 2026.



British Land had said on June 2 that McNamara would succeed Simon Carter as CEO and expected her to join by the end of November at the latest. The company has now confirmed that she will take up the role on September 14.



Carter will leave the company on August 31. Chief Financial Officer David Walker will lead the company until McNamara's arrival.



British Land shares closed at 412.20 pence on the LSE on Wednesday, down 0.34%.



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