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WKN: A0RDJD | ISIN: SE0002626861 | Ticker-Symbol: 0CL
Frankfurt
02.07.26 | 08:31
4,262 Euro
-0,09 % -0,004
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CLOETTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
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4,7084,73211:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2026 10:00 Uhr
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Cloetta AB: Cloetta's CandyKing first to bring Swedish candy to U.S. retail through a Pick & Mix pilot

Cloetta (STO: CLA B), Northern Europe's leading confectionery company, has signed an agreement with DeCicco & Sons, a family-owned grocery chain that operates a growing network of currently eleven premium supermarkets in New York. The agreement makes Cloetta the first company to bring a retail Pick & Mix concept built on Swedish candy to U.S. retail and is part of Cloetta's ongoing geographical expansion in North America.

Following the very successful opening of the CandyKing store in New York City at the end of last year, Cloetta now brings Swedish candy to U.S. retail through its industry-leading CandyKing Pick & Mix (P&M) concept.

The agreement is initially focused on opening a large in-store CandyKing solution in one of the total eleven retail stores that DeCicco & Sons operate in New York. After the pilot period, further expansion of CandyKing is planned in other DeCicco & Sons stores.

The CandyKing pilot opened at the DeCicco & Sons store in Brewster ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on July 4.

"We're proud to be the first company to bring a retail Pick & Mix concept built on Swedish candy into U.S. retail. CandyKing is available in around 4,000 retail stores in Europe and we're very happy to now bring our shopping experience to even more consumers in the U.S. This pilot marks a further step in Cloetta's ongoing work to leverage the growing demand for Swedish Pick & Mix candy in North America", says Niklas Truedsson, Area President Growth and Chief Pick & Mix Officer at Cloetta Group.

Cloetta will provide an update on its on-going expansion in North America in connection with its next interim report, published on July 15, 2026.


More about CandyKing

  • CandyKing is the iconic pick & mix candy brand. Founded in 1984 in Stockholm, the brand today has a very strong foothold in Europe with bold global growth ambitions.
  • For over four decades, CandyKing has transformed grocery stores, cinemas, and amusement parks across Europe with its irresistible candy stations.
  • CandyKing is now answering the growing demand from U.S. consumers eager for the real thing: properly assorted, high-quality Swedish candy, curated with care and presented in a joyful, colorful Pick & Mix environment.
  • In the Nordics, CandyKing is the leading pick & mix brand and is available in most leading grocery chains as well as quick-commerce players like Wolt and Foodora and the main airports in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. In addition, CandyKing can also be found in several cinemas, theme parks and at major entertainment industry events.
  • CandyKing brings the best shopping experience to consumers and continuously develops its concept and introduces novelty pick & mix products in addition to the some of the most sold Swedish candy favorites, like Center, the Cola Bottle, Kexchoklad Mini, Zoo Foamy Monkey, Peaches, Foam Santa (Juleskum) as well as its own product range developed by CandyKing.

You can keep up with CandyKing's journey in the U.S. on socials through candyking_us on TikTok and Instagram.


More about Swedish candy

Swedish candy has become a global viral sensation and is primarily known for its high product quality and mix of flavors and shapes.


Investor and media contact
Laura Lindholm, Director Communications & Investor Relations
+46 705 11 26 22, ir (@) cloetta.com

Cloetta's press and investor desk
+46 766 96 59 40
press.group (@) cloetta.com
ir (@) cloetta.com
sustainability (@) cloetta.com

For more information from Cloetta and press images, visit www.cloetta.com/en/media/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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