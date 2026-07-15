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WKN: A0RDJD | ISIN: SE0002626861 | Ticker-Symbol: 0CL
Düsseldorf
15.07.26 | 08:29
4,538 Euro
+4,08 % +0,178
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Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
CLOETTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
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CLOETTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8744,97411:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2026 07:30 Uhr
37 Leser
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Cloetta AB: Cloetta AB interim report April-June 2026: Superbrands and operational efficiency drive exceptional profitability

"During the first half of the year, we fully executed on our strategy and delivered in line with all our long-term financial targets. In the second quarter, Packaged branded products continued to deliver strong volume-driven organic growth, while the Pick & mix growth reflected the expected effect of the earlier Easter. We delivered exceptional quarterly profitability, mainly driven by a favourable product mix, including positive development of our Superbrands in all core markets, and an exceptionally strong operational efficiency across the business.", comments Katarina Tell, President and CEO.

  • Sales in the quarter increased organically by 0.8 per cent
  • Sales in the quarter of Branded packaged products increased organically by 3.3 per cent and sales of Pick & mix decreased organically by 4.6 per cent
  • Net sales in the quarter increased by 0.4 per cent to SEK 2,087m (2,078) including a negative impact from foreign exchange rates of 0.4 per cent
  • Operating profit adjusted for items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 310m (240)
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 310m (188), with items affecting comparability of SEK 0m (-52)
  • Operating profit, adjusted, of Branded packaged products amounted to
    SEK 234m (181)
  • Operating profit, adjusted, of Pick & mix amounted to SEK 76m (59)
  • Profit for the period amounted to SEK 218m (116), which equates to basic and diluted earnings per share of SEK 0.77 (0.41)
  • Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 126m (21)
  • Net debt/EBITDA ratio was 0.8x (1.4)

Events after the end of the reporting period

  • There were no significant events after the end of the reporting period

Please find enclosed the full report.

The interim report will be presented at a conference call with web presentation on Wednesday 15 July 2026 at 10.30 a.m. CEST.

Dial-in number(s)
SE: +46 8 5051 0031
UK: +44 203 059 58 63
US: +1 631 570 5613

We kindly ask those who wish to dial-in to make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and to register a few minutes before the conference begins.

Web presentation
The live broadcast will be available on:
https://creo-live.creomediamanager.com/663e0d94-b693-4dcc-9fea-a981327a495a

The presentation and the report will be available on www.cloetta.com after publication.

This disclosure contains information that Cloetta AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person below, on 15-07-2026 07:30 CEST.

Investor and media contact
Laura Lindholm
Director Communications and Investor Relations
+46 766 96 59 40

ir (@) cloetta.com
press.group (@) cloetta.com
sustainability (@) cloetta.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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