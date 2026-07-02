SpectrumOne AB: SpectrumOne announces timetable for the TO5 rights issue and the Cloud Explorers purchase rights offering

The Board of Directors of SpectrumOne AB (publ) ("SpectrumOne" or the "Company") has, pursuant to the resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting held on 25 June 2026, resolved on the timetable for the Company's previously announced rights issue of warrants of series TO5 as well as the purchase rights offering relating to shares in the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Cloud Explorers AB ("Cloud Explorers").

Rights Issue of Warrants of Series TO5

As resolved by the Annual General Meeting, SpectrumOne will carry out a rights issue of up to 207,110,452 warrants of series TO5, issued in the form of 51,777,613 units, with each unit consisting of four (4) TO5 warrants.

Existing shareholders will receive one (1) unit right for each existing share held. Eight (8) unit rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) unit. The subscription price amounts to SEK 0.01 per unit, corresponding to SEK 0.0025 per TO5 warrant. Upon full subscription, the Company will receive approximately SEK 0.5 million before issue costs.

Each TO5 warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in SpectrumOne during the exercise period 17-31 May 2027. The subscription price upon exercise will correspond to 70 per cent of the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's share during the measurement period, subject to a minimum subscription price of SEK 0.10 and a maximum subscription price of SEK 0.54 per share.

The Information Memorandum for the rights issue will be published on 3 July 2026, and the subscription period will commence on 6 July 2026.

Timetable - TO5 Rights Issue

Event Date

Publication of Information Memorandum 3 July 2026

Subscription period 6-20 July 2026

Trading in unit rights 6-15 July 2026

Announcement of final outcome 22 July 2026

First day of trading in TO5 warrants On or around 12 August 2026

Rights Offering of Shares in Cloud Explorers

The Annual General Meeting also approved the distribution of Cloud Explorers through a preferential rights offering to SpectrumOne's shareholders.

The offering comprises up to 51,777,613 existing shares in Cloud Explorers. Shareholders will receive one (1) purchase right for each SpectrumOne share held on the record date. Eight (8) purchase rights entitle the holder to acquire one (1) share in Cloud Explorers at a subscription price of SEK 0.24 per share.

The offering is fully guaranteed and will generate gross proceeds of approximately SEK 12.4 million for SpectrumOne before transaction costs. The transaction forms part of the Company's strategy to separate Cloud Explorers into an independent listed company, enabling both businesses to pursue their respective growth strategies while providing SpectrumOne's shareholders with the opportunity to become direct shareholders in Cloud Explorers.

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors has resolved to determine the timetable for the offering. The record date for entitlement to receive purchase rights has been set to 10 July 2026, and the subscription period will run from 14 July through 28 July 2026.

The Information Memorandum for the offering will be published on 13 July 2026 and will contain the complete terms and conditions of the offering.

Timetable - Cloud Explorers Rights Offering

Event Date

Record date (eligibility to receive purchase rights) 10 July 2026

Publication of Information Memorandum 13 July 2026

Subscription period 14-28 July 2026

Trading in purchase rights (arranged by beQuoted) 14-23 July 2026

Announcement of final outcome 29 July 2026

For further information contact:

Fredric Forsman

Chairman of the Board

+46 73 978 78 44

fredric@spectrumone.com

Certified Adviser

Bergs Securities AB (559071-6675)

Jungfrugatan 35

SE-114 44 Stockholm, Sweden

Phone: +46 8 408 933 50

www.bergssecurities.se

About SpectrumOne AB

SpectrumOne is a leading technology company delivering an advanced Data Management, Analytics & Communications platform suite. Offered as a SaaS online service with rich market data from various professional providers, SpectrumOne provides a unique solution to many leading actors across industry segments in various countries, enabling clients with fast and easy access to data insight and visualization coupled with powerful search, segmentation, and mapping features. SpectrumOne allows data to be quickly enabled and operationalized, driving activities from customer communication to data science in support of business analysis, strategy, and growth - all of which can be achieved the same day with immediate results. SpectrumOne's headquarters is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and is responsible for Nordic sales and strategy, with additional sales and business development offices located in Norway, Finland, and Belgium. SpectrumOne is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

www.spectrumone.com