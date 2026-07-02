NCC AB: NCC refurbishes and remodels 164 apartments in Upplands-Bro

NCC has been commissioned by Upplands-Brohus to renovate and modernize 119 apartments in Upplands-Bro. In addition to the extensive refurbishment, a further 45 loft apartments will be constructed in the existing attic space. The project is a turnkey contract in partnering form with an order value of approximately SEK 300 million.

In 2022, NCC started a partnership with Upplands-Brohus for the refurbishment of a large rental apartment portfolio on Fasanstigen in Upplands-Bro, north of Stockholm. The contract also includes an option for additional apartments. NCC is now continuing with the Örnstigen apartments, where it is refurbishing an additional 119 apartments and constructing 45 new loft apartments.

"We look forward to continuing the renovation of our Upplands-Bro apartment portfolio together with NCC. The project sets stringent requirements for planning, logistics and consideration for neighborhood residents during production. This refurbishment project leverages technically sound, long-term and sustainable solutions to lower the energy consumption of these properties. In addition, our tenants will be offered and experience improved indoor comfort," says Frank Hagberg, CEO of Upplands-Brohus.

The ten buildings being renovated were constructed in 1969, and this is the first time they are being given a major, comprehensive renovation to meet modern and future standards. NCC will replace the water and wastewater systems, rewire the buildings, and build a new district heating culvert.

"NCC has developed its sustainable refurbishment concept to enable existing housing stock to be efficiently and sustainably renovated. NCC's specialist know-how in areas such as energy efficiency, climate adaptation and social sustainability means we can develop smart, cost-effective solutions that are attractive both to property owners and to tenants," says Niklas Sparw, Head of NCC Building Sweden.

Construction is scheduled to start on the new phase in the fourth quarter of 2026 and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2030.

The project is a turnkey contract in partnering form with an order value of approximately SEK 300 million, and will be registered among orders in the NCC Building Sweden business area in the second quarter of 2026.

For further information, please contact:



Jonas Westerberg, Production Manager, NCC Building Sweden, Uppsala, jonas.westerberg@ncc.se

NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, press@ncc.se, NCC's Media bank

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production, and commercial property development. In 2025, NCC had sales of about SEK 56 bn and 11,500 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.