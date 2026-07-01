Viaplay Group AB: Viaplay Group enters into agreement to sell Dutch operations

Viaplay Group AB (publ) ("Viaplay") has today entered into an agreement to sell its Dutch streaming and broadcasting operations to Videoland (owned by DPG Media) for EUR 142 million (approximately SEK 1.57 billion) on a cash and debt free basis. The transaction is subject to the approval of the relevant regulatory authorities and Viaplay's lenders, as well as customary consents and procedures, and is expected to close in the coming months.

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, Viaplay Group President and CEO: "The sale is in line with our strategic transformation and the priority to focus on the Group's operations in our core Nordic markets, where we have the greatest scale and synergies. The proceeds of the sale will enable us to accelerate the deleveraging and strengthening of the Group's financial profile. It follows on the transformational acquisition of the remaining 50% of Allente Group, and subsequent refinancing, at the end of last year. We are delighted that a Dutch business with such strong local roots is acquiring the operations, and will be able to focus on developing them further moving forward."



The sale of the Dutch operations, which generated net sales of EUR 149 million (approximately SEK 1.65 billion) in 2025, will result in transaction and restructuring costs, as well as provisions and balance sheet effects, which will be reported as items affecting comparability in the financial results following closing. The transaction will not result in any changes to the Group's full year 2026 financial targets or its long-term ambitions, both of which were most recently provided in the Q1 2026 Interim Report.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group is the Nordic region's leading entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available in every Nordic country, as well as in the Netherlands and our Viaplay Select branded content concept has been added to partner platforms around the world. We also operate TV channels across most of our markets, as well as commercial radio stations in Norway and Sweden. Allente, a leading Nordic provider of TV and broadband services, is part of Viaplay Group and strengthens our position across the Nordic media landscape. Our talented people come to work every day with a shared passion and clear mission to entertain millions of people with our unique offering of locally relevant storytelling, which spans premium live sports, films, series and music. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('VPLAY B').

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This information is information that Viaplay Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-01 18:10 CEST.

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Jørgen Madsen Lindemann Viaplay Group President And CEO Photo Hans Berggren

Viaplay Group