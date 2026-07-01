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WKN: 913504 | ISIN: KR7009540006 | Ticker-Symbol:
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HD HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2026 22:12 Uhr
10 Leser
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Tsakos Energy Navigation: TEN Ltd. Announces Second LNG Carrier Order in Hyundai Heavy Industries

20-vessel newbuilding program on schedule

Shuttle tanker Anfield DP to be delivered in July 2026 in South Korea

$3.5 billion in minimum secured revenues

ATHENS, Greece, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN) ("TEN" or the "Company"), a leading diversified tanker and LNG operator, today announced the order of a second LNG carrier at Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea, with expected delivery in the first quarter of 2029.

With this order, TEN's newbuilding program reaches 20 vessels, the first of which, the Anfield DP, a DP2 Shuttle tanker, is scheduled for delivery in late July 2026 with a minimum 10-year employment to a U.S. oil major, which, through extension options could stretch to 20 years.

"We are delighted to expand our presence in the ever-evolving LNG sector, a market we are actively participating in since 2007. The growing global energy demand fueled by geopolitical developments has increased the need for LNG as an alternative source," Mr. George Saroglou, TEN's President & COO stated.

ABOUT TEN LTD.
Founded in Bermuda in 1993 and celebrating 33 years as a public company, 24 of which on the NYSE, TEN is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified pro-forma energy fleet currently consists of 83 vessels, in excess of 11 million dwt.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Company
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.
George Saroglou
President & COO
+30210 94 07 710
gsaroglou@tenn.gr

Investor Relations / Media
Capital Link, Inc.
Nicolas Bornozis /Markella Kara
+212 661 7566
ten@capitallink.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.