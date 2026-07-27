

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (329180.KS) reported fatality of a a worker from a serious industrial accident at Panel Factory within the company's Gunsan Shipyard. Following the incident on Friday in which the worker was caught between a lug and a lug attachment machine, the Gunsan Branch of the Gwangju Regional Office of Employment and Labor issued a partial work suspension order for all assembly lines of the Panel Factory at the Gunsan Shipyard.



The company stated that special safety training for all employees and measures to prevent recurrence will be implemented. On-site investigation by the police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor is underway, the company noted.



HD Hyundai Heavy Industries shares are trading at 489,500.00 won on the Korea Exchange, up 0.82%.



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