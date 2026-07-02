Alstom S.A.: Alstom awarded a new rolling stock order in the AMECA region worth around €800 million

2 July 2026 - Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has announced a new locomotives contract in the Africa, Middle East and Central Asia region worth approximately €800 million. The name of the client and the details of the contract will be disclosed at a later date. This order was booked in the first quarter of Alstom's fiscal year 2026/27.

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