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WKN: A0F7BK | ISIN: FR0010220475 | Ticker-Symbol: AOMD
Tradegate
02.07.26 | 11:03
15,460 Euro
+2,15 % +0,325
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALSTOM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALSTOM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,45015,46511:04
15,44515,47011:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
57 Leser
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Alstom S.A.: Alstom awarded a new rolling stock order in the AMECA region worth around €800 million

2 July 2026 - Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has announced a new locomotives contract in the Africa, Middle East and Central Asia region worth approximately €800 million. The name of the client and the details of the contract will be disclosed at a later date. This order was booked in the first quarter of Alstom's fiscal year 2026/27.

Alstom is a protected trademark of the Alstom Group.

About AlstomAlstom is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transportation. We design and deliver a complete range of future-ready solutions - from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions. With 87,800 people in 61 countries, Alstom brings together global expertise and multi-local presence to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. Together with our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €19.2 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2026. For more information, please visit www.alstom.com


Contacts Press





Press
Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 63 63 09 62
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

Souade BEKHTI -Tel.: +971 56 995 45 76
souade.bekhti@alstomgroup.com

Investor Relations
Cyril GUERIN - Tel.: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16
cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com



Guillaume GAUVILLE - Tel.: +44 (0)7 588 022 744
guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com



Jalal DAHMANE - Tel.: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62
jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com





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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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